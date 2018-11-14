Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: What Does the EWS & UCI Partnership Mean?
Nov 14, 2018
by
Enduro World Series
The EWS and UCI have entered into a historic new partnership. If you have questions about that you're not alone! Here's all the info you need in just 2 minutes.
47 Comments
Score
Time
+ 37
Eastern-States-Cup
Plus
(2 hours ago)
It means we may be forced to move away from EWS events. Working with the UCI in the USA means working with USAC and we will not ever do that again.
[Reply]
+ 19
deadhorse13
Plus
(1 hours ago)
USAC sucks more than Trump. well maybe not more, but just as much.
[Reply]
+ 2
raditude
(1 hours ago)
@deadhorse13
: Both are pains in the SAC you might say?
[Reply]
+ 1
jayacheess
(1 hours ago)
Well this kind of thing will certainly put a hole in the hopes of growing grassroots support for Enduro. What is it that sucks so much about USAC?
[Reply]
+ 7
bman33
(1 hours ago)
Amen. USAC has destroyed much of MTB /BMX in this country. Truly sad.
[Reply]
- 1
owlie
(1 hours ago)
@deadhorse13
: Blows more than Lewinsky
[Reply]
+ 3
BEERandSPOKES
(57 mins ago)
Anyone remember 4X and DS? Yeah that's right FU(K USAC and the UCI !!! Ruining Racing Daily.
[Reply]
+ 3
jwestenhoff
(57 mins ago)
Hear hear. USAC doesn't deserve to have anything to do with MTB events, especially not a new, great format like Enduro.
[Reply]
+ 4
endurocat
(55 mins ago)
Smooth and easy tracks so everybody is safe.
[Reply]
+ 1
MX298
(44 mins ago)
Eastern-states-cup@ but you have a UCI junior trade team? That’s thru USAC. . . . .
[Reply]
+ 12
Aikow
(1 hours ago)
Are we going to now be forced to buy licenses from USAC like we do for Downhill? One of the reasons I am still a Cat 2 Sandbagger, because I am only interested in a couple of races a year and buying a Cat 1 license is not worth it for me.
[Reply]
+ 9
bman33
(1 hours ago)
I respect Chris Ball and all he has built with EWS. I believe most of his intentions on the partnership are positive. That said, handing the rule book over to the UCI (yes he said 'partnership' but we all know how heavy handed the UCI is) and adding more bureaucratic commissaires to the events is a dangerous slippery slope in my opinion. Much of the EWS appeal was it's lack of UCI oversight and repressive meddling. Many see this partnership as a deal with the devil in all honesty
[Reply]
+ 13
rivercitycycles
Plus
(2 hours ago)
It means that the EWS will become just as corrupt as the UCI............
[Reply]
+ 6
nordland071285
(2 hours ago)
oooh a controversial starting comment!
[Reply]
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(31 mins ago)
Every big human organization is corrupt. As soon as even basic money and power are involved people get corrupt. Follow the money. Money give power, power gives more money. Power corrupts always. EWS is still small. Joining UCI means being their subjects. Chris Ball won’t be corrupt, I doubt that, but he will have to take shit from them. If you are someone involved in racing, helping to organize events by the side of your job, sacrifice lots of own time, often family time, sacrifice riding and suddenly someone offers you a job to grt paid to do that? Ooooh you’ll bend over. Not directly. Later. They will slow but surely take off your pants, you will protest at first, but then they will give you a prospect of more power, and they will tell you that they will just touch you there in return. The process of bending over and finally liking it once you starting bending over your younger colleagues, that’s how it rolls. Everywhere. First small favors then bigger ones. I will never sell out! Listen John you always wanted to go to Canada, how about you follow national team on a camp, Percy was meant to go but he can’t. You may need to pay for food but we pay the plane. Ok! Three months later. Listen that dude you went to Canada with, he is a big sponsor, he was asking if you would meet him about...
Love it just love it... humans. Manipulation, pushing and watching how they respond, speak to their desires, fears... it is easy to live up to morals when you are a little cog in the machine. That’s what you are made to do after all. Do what is right... Work!!!
[Reply]
+ 10
headshot
(1 hours ago)
No more weed at the races?
[Reply]
+ 3
Bird-Man
(27 mins ago)
but its legal in Canada and we love our dope!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Dropthedebt
(19 mins ago)
can I get a T.U.E. for medicinal?
[Reply]
+ 8
ukr77
(1 hours ago)
Consistent and regular doping control (not just piece meal testing by local federations), can't be a bad thing...
[Reply]
+ 3
LOLWTF
(39 mins ago)
There are a options to make that happen. Involving UCI is the worst of them.
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(27 mins ago)
@LOLWTF
: ^^^ This.
[Reply]
+ 2
Bird-Man
(26 mins ago)
yes it is...weed is legal in Canada....ill test positive for sure!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(11 mins ago)
@Bird-Man
: legal here in Colorado where I live. Guilty.
[Reply]
+ 1
kingtut87
(10 mins ago)
@Bird-Man
: Plenty of legal drugs that you aren't allowed to take if you're an elite level, monitored athlete.
[Reply]
+ 5
Soilsledding
(1 hours ago)
Will UCI play a role in seeking, selecting venues? Will the cost to host a EWS event increase?
[Reply]
+ 1
lalalalaura
(20 mins ago)
I, for one, welcome our new insect overlords. On another note, I think this was a nice way to answer some FAQ that will surely come up in every single ews-related comment section for the next three years, including this one. I think having athletes in this video was a nice way to show that, at some level, there has been consideration given for how this will affect current ews riders. What's done is done- it will be interesting to see how this partnership and changes to the series pan out.
[Reply]
+ 6
owlie
(1 hours ago)
RIP EWS
[Reply]
+ 4
captainian
(1 hours ago)
Did anyone watch the video?
[Reply]
+ 3
MX298
(49 mins ago)
Yea, but a lot of “nothing is changing” said. . . . . Not sure I believe that!
[Reply]
+ 3
deadhorse13
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Means EWS will start to suck, but will be kept alive by the fans despite of the UCI not because of it.
[Reply]
+ 2
skiwenric
(28 mins ago)
I can see a few illusions bring crushed when their favorite rider is a no-show next season
[Reply]
+ 2
axcooper
(1 hours ago)
Did I miss the announcement, or is this two minute video all we get on this news?
[Reply]
+ 3
bman33
(1 hours ago)
It was announced several months ago. That said, the EWS has played it down because almost everyone is very pissed about it
[Reply]
+ 3
axcooper
(1 hours ago)
@bman33
: Thanks. I must have missed the new news at the time or simply forgot about it.
[Reply]
+ 4
underhawk
(55 mins ago)
Make Enduro Great Again
[Reply]
- 3
MMOF
(1 hours ago)
So, doping on EWS is a big thing? What advantages does a rider have that is doping? The rider can ride uphill to the next stage start in record speed? I guess greens make the trail flow more and gives the high rider a better experience.
As for commissaires, have the riders of the EWS actually asked for this? Get those additional folks away from the EWS and leave them on the Tour and other events but leave EWS as it is.
[Reply]
+ 3
shorelocal
(1 hours ago)
Advantages .... as I understand it, doped riders recover quicker than clean riders which would equate to less fatigue by the end of the event.
[Reply]
+ 7
dcamp2
(1 hours ago)
uhhh sometimes you want to pedal on the timed stages.
[Reply]
+ 4
ukr77
(1 hours ago)
Whenever there's a podium, finding any advantage is a thing. I'm still surprised that a vast swath of MTBing crowd just thinks it's a road thing.
[Reply]
+ 3
jwestenhoff
(54 mins ago)
Doping could definitely be beneficial in Enduro. Recover, stamina to ride all day, strength to charge through pedally sections all can be increased by doping. I don't know if it's happened in EWS but with money on the line it is possible.
[Reply]
+ 1
MMOF
(9 mins ago)
Okay, I see it now. I just never knew that it was a big thing at present. Thanks for the info.
[Reply]
+ 1
neddynevin
(9 mins ago)
I hope this is fake news?
[Reply]
+ 2
drivereight
(1 hours ago)
PED, EPO, and E-Bikes!
[Reply]
+ 1
Poulsbojohnny
(7 mins ago)
Look for an eBike EWS series soon...
[Reply]
+ 1
neddynevin
(13 mins ago)
UCI suck ass. RIP EWS!
[Reply]
+ 1
drivereight
(1 hours ago)
Mt.Biking just died!
[Reply]
- 3
BrigadierBuege
(1 hours ago)
So basically Randy can't wear his speed suit anymore. Wack
[Reply]
Post a Comment