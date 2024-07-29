Powered by Outside

Video: What Exactly Is An Aggressive Tire And When To Use One

Jul 29, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

When it comes to our tires, what IS an aggressive tire? Because it feels like that term covers any number of options and is overused these days. Even though many riders think of a burley, downhill tire with big lugs and an ultra-soft compound as something that is "aggressive," surely a lower profile and faster rolling tire used on XC and trail bikes is also aggressive in the right scenarios. In today's video however, we're zeroing in on all-mountain tires and we talk about maximizing grip and speed for descending.

photo
Lugs, sidewall, casing, siping, compound, tread! It's a lot to take in, but don't worry, we cover all the bases in the video.

photo
photo

There are 4 sets of aggressive tires in today's video that we discuss, from mud to downhill and enduro. They include the Hellkat, Double Black, Gran Mudda and Pinner models.

photo
Christina Chappetta putting the Kenda tires to the test on a black trail near home.

What do you look for in an aggressive tire?




28 Comments
  • 13 1
 Honestly, I'd like to see bike brands spec beefier tires out of the box. People are just going to change them out anyways, why spec the garbage tires? You're charging thousands of dollars for a bike, put some good tires on it.
  • 8 1
 Depends on the bike and where it's being sold. There's a high percentage of riders round here that use mid weight or light weight casing tyres their whole riding life with great results and no issues, and will replace the tyres when they wear out with the same model, or equivalent from a different brand. By your argument, why supply tyres at all? They'll always be wrong for a portion of the buyers. And while we're at it, stop speccing pedals, grips, seats and bars, they're changed straight away as often as tyres. But carry on like that and soon you'll end up with only frame only options.
  • 7 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: of course. I meant this for bikes that are designed to be ridden aggressively. I'm not calling for double-down casings on xc bikes, but I am calling for Enduro bikes to not have exo from the factory.
  • 3 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: Solid point. I've been using Exo+ with zero issues and don't see why I would make my wheels heavier. I'd like to see the compounds with the most grip offered on the lighter weight tires.
  • 4 1
 @inked-up-metalhead: We are talking about 150mm -170mm bikes with XC tires on them. And yes, once you get to the point of building a bike from the frame up, you wont ever want to buy a complete bike because you will understand how badly specced some of them are.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: They spec them with lighter tires so that they can claim a lighter weight on the spec sheet. To an uniformed buyer, if bike A is 1lb lighter than bike B, bike A must be better than bike B

It probably also saves them a couple bucks because usually the more aggressive casings are more expensive.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: that would be fine if so many people didn't over bike themselves. The majority of enduro bikes I know of (which is the majority of riders I know) get used as trail bikes 95% of the time. The only people I know who regularly run heavy duty rubber are ebikers and the ones who dabble in enduro racing. Everyone else, at most they stick a double down (or equivalent) on the rear once they kill the exo and call it a day.
  • 1 1
 @Nobble: no tyres would be even lighter and cheaper...
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: wouldn't work very well for test rides though, would it?
  • 2 0
 Look at the Privateer review. Spec heavier tyres, get weight shamed
  • 1 0
 @inked-up-metalhead: Pinkbike comments seem to assume everyone lives in PNW or AZ, instead of the rest of the country where heavy DH style tires make very little sense unless you're racing downhill.
  • 1 0
 @Chondog94: for my trails in michigan, heavier casings are a waste of effort. No issues running a maxx grip assegai with the Exo casing. Light and grippy.
  • 7 0
 This is an advertisement for Kenda
  • 4 0
 really should be labeled sponsored content. Say what you will about GCN, they call it out.
  • 3 1
 I just want a DH casing with a durable compound. Seems that the tire companies think every lap on a DH tire is a full pull race lap. Would love a DH casing DHR II in a dual compound, or Maxxterra if necessary. Can only find in Maxxgrip, which does nothing for me but cost money and means I spend more time riding bald tires.
  • 1 0
 A (cheap) DH specific DHR II in a dual compound. This!!!
  • 2 0
 @danstonQ: After 2 seasons on a DHF DC DH I would not buy one again, it gets really scary any time rain or even thaw is over roots.

The tread is still fine, but the sidewalls sipe sealant.
  • 1 0
 @cxfahrer2: I'm a Schwalbe man anyway, soft compound super trail tyres make a super job. Contis seem to be good as well, but overpriced.
  • 5 1
 i look for the most expensive tire that the bike shop tells me will make slabs less scary
  • 2 0
 You really can't put a price on grip when it comes to slabs
  • 4 0
 Wide and on sale my prime criteria.
  • 4 0
 Predictable grip
  • 2 0
 This. If I know what its going to do before I get there (and I know what it'll do is reasonable) as long as it doesn't flat I'm good.
  • 1 0
 When I need grip flying down The Wall in Fontucky, I want the widest,softest compound I can afford! I make up literally seconds there with that setup.
  • 1 0
 pronounced 'intermediate lean' channel so that you can push the side knobs into the ground in a corner. also, solid side knobs that don't fold over under hard cornering.
  • 1 0
 An aggressive tyre is a tyre that grunts and insults you when you criticize its lack of grip, reliability... and level of penetration Smile
  • 1 0
 Since when do large lugs deform more??? You meant ‘long’ maybe ?
  • 1 1
 Is there such a tire that is grippy, fast rolling, thick sidewalls and light (like under 800g)? Oh, and sub $80?







