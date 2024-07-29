Video: What Exactly Is An Aggressive Tire And When To Use One

Lugs, sidewall, casing, siping, compound, tread! It's a lot to take in, but don't worry, we cover all the bases in the video.

Christina Chappetta putting the Kenda tires to the test on a black trail near home.

What do you look for in an aggressive tire? Grippy compound

Fast-rolling compound

Low profile lugs that deform less

Cut spike that penetrates the dirt or mud

Large lugs that deform more

Thick sidewall

Thinner sidewall

This video is presented by Kenda Tires

When it comes to our tires, what IS an aggressive tire? Because it feels like that term covers any number of options and is overused these days. Even though many riders think of a burley, downhill tire with big lugs and an ultra-soft compound as something that is "aggressive," surely a lower profile and faster rolling tire used on XC and trail bikes is also aggressive in the right scenarios. In today's video however, we're zeroing in on all-mountain tires and we talk about maximizing grip and speed for descending.There are 4 sets of aggressive tires in today's video that we discuss, from mud to downhill and enduro. They include the Hellkat, Double Black, Gran Mudda and Pinner models.