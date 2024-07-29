Video: What Exactly Is An Aggressive Tire And When To Use One

When it comes to our tires, what IS an aggressive tire? Because it feels like that term covers any number of options and is overused these days. Even though many riders think of a burley, downhill tire with big lugs and an ultra-soft compound as something that is "aggressive," surely a lower profile and faster rolling tire used on XC and trail bikes is also aggressive in the right scenarios. In today's video however, we're zeroing in on all-mountain tires and we talk about maximizing grip and speed for descending.
There are 4 sets of aggressive tires in today's video that we discuss, from mud to downhill and enduro. They include the Hellkat, Double Black, Gran Mudda and Pinner models.
It probably also saves them a couple bucks because usually the more aggressive casings are more expensive.
The tread is still fine, but the sidewalls sipe sealant.