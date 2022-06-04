Video: What Handlebar Width Are Racers Using at the EWS Tweed Valley?

Jun 4, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


The trails at the Tweed Valley stop of the Enduro World Series are notoriously tight through the trees, so what bar width are the top riders running? Tom gets trackside during practice to heckle a handful of riders.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 From all the tech i've seen, EWS Pros are downsizing handlebars, frames and rear wheels. We are witnessing the return of the playful bike!
  • 3 0
 Since the bikes are getting so slack, you can compromise on stability way more. Which is way more fun too!
  • 3 0
 I'm waiting for 300 or so comments and most, thankfully, won't be about handlebar width.
  • 2 0
 We all really know that it's girth that really matters in the deep dark woods...
  • 1 0
 Why always videos, why not articles any more. I don't want random info splattered into video format, give me pictures showing rise, sweep, stem and length, not a video Please
  • 3 0
 "I'll see ya, when I look at ya"
Cought me off guard
  • 2 0
 This is the kind of journalistic insight we need and deserve!
  • 1 2
 780mm and never hit a tree in the tweed valley. Saying that I'm a 1/10th of the speed of the riders at the ews
  • 4 0
 Yep, same here, although I do live in Cuba.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but I'm assuming you ride there a lot? Most of the ews riders still won't know every trail perfectly. I ran 800mm bars when visiting tweed a few weeks ago and came out fine, but had to turn the bars a lot when going through the trees, would've been pretty tough if I was riding at race pace!
Below threshold threads are hidden





