Video: What Handlebar Width Are Racers Using at the EWS Tweed Valley?
Jun 4, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
The trails at the Tweed Valley stop of the Enduro World Series are notoriously tight through the trees, so what bar width are the top riders running? Tom gets trackside during practice to heckle a handful of riders.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2022
11 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
SickEdit
(1 hours ago)
From all the tech i've seen, EWS Pros are downsizing handlebars, frames and rear wheels. We are witnessing the return of the playful bike!
[Reply]
3
0
iridedj
(57 mins ago)
Since the bikes are getting so slack, you can compromise on stability way more. Which is way more fun too!
[Reply]
3
0
watchtower
(1 hours ago)
I'm waiting for 300 or so comments and most, thankfully, won't be about handlebar width.
[Reply]
2
0
Erskine-Atom
(1 hours ago)
We all really know that it's girth that really matters in the deep dark woods...
[Reply]
1
0
weeksy59
(6 mins ago)
Why always videos, why not articles any more. I don't want random info splattered into video format, give me pictures showing rise, sweep, stem and length, not a video Please
[Reply]
3
0
chri92
(39 mins ago)
"I'll see ya, when I look at ya"
Cought me off guard
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(11 mins ago)
This is the kind of journalistic insight we need and deserve!
[Reply]
1
2
mtb-scotland
(1 hours ago)
780mm and never hit a tree in the tweed valley. Saying that I'm a 1/10th of the speed of the riders at the ews
[Reply]
4
0
watchtower
(1 hours ago)
Yep, same here, although I do live in Cuba.
[Reply]
1
0
Paluzas
(51 mins ago)
Yeah, but I'm assuming you ride there a lot? Most of the ews riders still won't know every trail perfectly. I ran 800mm bars when visiting tweed a few weeks ago and came out fine, but had to turn the bars a lot when going through the trees, would've been pretty tough if I was riding at race pace!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
6
gunners1
(55 mins ago)
K i don't usually say something, buuuuut handlebar width???!!..from the starting race of what could be a great season, that's what you chose...not checking out some of their rigs, or going around the pits and talking to teams etc etc. I feel like Toms loud mouth talents are being mis used
[Reply]
