Video: What Is It Like To Win A Reality TV Show? - Pinkbike Academy Season Two Winner Interview

Dec 29, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Christina catches up with Pinkbike Academy season two winner, Flo Espiñeira, to find out what it's like to win and their plans for 2022.




Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.







Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Florencia Espineira Sponsored


 Right choice for the winner 2 years running, while improving the series significantly. Keep it up Jason and company! Congrats Flo.
 s2 was a major improvement over s1

hoping that s3 will be even better! , maybe 2 winners? male and a female with double elimination every round
 Nah, it should be no eliminations for a couple of rounds. Make it similar to how GCN did the Zwift academy.
 Or no eliminations, just points every round.
 @Ricolaburle: no eliminations is hard as there is only so much time to film a single contender. So as the season comes to the end, since there are only few people left, there is more time allocated , so you can really build up the drama etc
  • 1 0
 Really enjoyed season 2. Loved that it was more about riding than anything else. I know there are a ton of small details with all the travel and other logistics but that seems better left off screen.
 LOVE to see the queer non-binary community represented on a stage like this. Great job, Flo -- your NB fans are here for you!
 Congrats to Flo! Even her name says mountain biker! With her poise & abilities on and off track should have made it easy to pick her. She rocked it!
  • 1 0
 So happy for Flo! Such a marketable and personable competitor. Congrats.
 Hey! No spoilers. Come on, I'm still on season 1 episode 2...

