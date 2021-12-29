close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: What Is It Like To Win A Reality TV Show? - Pinkbike Academy Season Two Winner Interview
Dec 29, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Christina catches up with Pinkbike Academy season two winner, Flo Espiñeira, to find out what it's like to win and their plans for 2022.
Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the
Outside app
or
website
, as well as on the
Pinkbike YouTube channel.
Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy
@bikebigwhite
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro
,
Orbea
,
Shimano
,
Fox Racing
,
Fox Factory
,
Maxxis
,
Garmin
,
Funn
,
Ride Concepts
,
Hyperice
,
Big White
,
Trailforks
,
ODI
,
WPL
, and
Granite
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Academy
Pinkbike Originals
Florencia Espineira
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
85071 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
58209 views
Enter to Win A Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Pro Bike - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
51550 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49825 views
Home of the Super Monster T - Another Look Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
44244 views
Introducing the FREE Grim Donut Video Game feat. Mike Levy (Sorry)
43226 views
Field Test: 12 Bikes & the New Grim Donut Get Hucked to Flat in Super Slow Motion
38838 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2021 Wish Lists
35192 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
sspiff
(12 mins ago)
Right choice for the winner 2 years running, while improving the series significantly. Keep it up Jason and company! Congrats Flo.
[Reply]
6
3
alexisalwaysonfire
(26 mins ago)
s2 was a major improvement over s1
hoping that s3 will be even better! , maybe 2 winners? male and a female with double elimination every round
[Reply]
1
0
ajaxwalker
(6 mins ago)
Nah, it should be no eliminations for a couple of rounds. Make it similar to how GCN did the Zwift academy.
[Reply]
1
0
Ricolaburle
(6 mins ago)
Or no eliminations, just points every round.
[Reply]
3
0
alexisalwaysonfire
(3 mins ago)
@Ricolaburle
: no eliminations is hard as there is only so much time to film a single contender. So as the season comes to the end, since there are only few people left, there is more time allocated , so you can really build up the drama etc
[Reply]
1
0
Philthy503
(11 mins ago)
Really enjoyed season 2. Loved that it was more about riding than anything else. I know there are a ton of small details with all the travel and other logistics but that seems better left off screen.
[Reply]
3
1
dralbright
(10 mins ago)
LOVE to see the queer non-binary community represented on a stage like this. Great job, Flo -- your NB fans are here for you!
[Reply]
1
0
mpowers
(13 mins ago)
Congrats to Flo! Even her name says mountain biker! With her poise & abilities on and off track should have made it easy to pick her. She rocked it!
[Reply]
1
0
glengeddes
(16 mins ago)
So happy for Flo! Such a marketable and personable competitor. Congrats.
[Reply]
1
1
kcy4130
(2 mins ago)
Hey! No spoilers. Come on, I'm still on season 1 episode 2...
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008158
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
hoping that s3 will be even better! , maybe 2 winners? male and a female with double elimination every round
Post a Comment