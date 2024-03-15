Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: What It Takes to Race the Gruelling Cape Epic with Top Racers Georg Egger & Lukas Baum
Mar 15, 2024
by
Leatt .com
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
Cape Epic is coming up in 2 days.
Georg Egger & Lukas Baum - a.k.a. Orbea X Leatt X Speed Company Racing - won in 2022, got second in 2023.
Following 2023 race recap video offers a deep insight behind the scenes, how challenging this race is:
The guys are originals, bloody Germans, but fun dudes.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Cape Epic
Author Info:
leatt
Member since Jun 21, 2015
43 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
70308 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
56792 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
55367 views
Destination Showcase: Boise, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
45288 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
38229 views
First Ride: 2024 Specialized Epic EVO 8
38219 views
Kyle & Rachel Strait Sign with Ari Bikes
35579 views
Bike Check: Dangerholm's Scott Genius ST Concept
33455 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
HumpDiesel
(4 mins ago)
Great video, a bit of behind the scenes.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031587
Mobile Version of Website