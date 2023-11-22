Video: What Really Happened at Hardline 2023 - Pinkbike Racing S2E2

What Really Happened at Hardline 2023Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 2
Being a World Cup racer isn't just about racing the best of the best at the international series. Riders also cut their teeth on regional races, as well as fighting for bragging rights at their National Championships—and that's not all. For the last decade the best of the best have been invited to compete at the hardest race track in the world - Red Bull Hardline. Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly is one of those riders. What happens at the event that pushes downhill further than any other? And how do riders reconcile their desire to succeed with huge risks of potentially catastrophic injury?
