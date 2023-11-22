Video: What Really Happened at Hardline 2023 - Pinkbike Racing S2E2

What Really Happened at Hardline 2023
Pinkbike Racing Season 2 Episode 2


Being a World Cup racer isn't just about racing the best of the best at the international series. Riders also cut their teeth on regional races, as well as fighting for bragging rights at their National Championships—and that's not all. For the last decade the best of the best have been invited to compete at the hardest race track in the world - Red Bull Hardline. Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly is one of those riders. What happens at the event that pushes downhill further than any other? And how do riders reconcile their desire to succeed with huge risks of potentially catastrophic injury?


photo
Business Casual Thibault has been helping the younger team riders all season. Hardline was meant to be his time to shine.

photo
Thibault was the first rider to send the big road gap this year.

photo
Heavy hitters.




Partners

We're incredibly grateful to these sponsors who have embraced this project and the goal of the team. Pinkbike Racing's 2023 partners are:

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023

Photography: Jack Tennyson
Video: Sleeper Co


