Video: What Scares Loic Bruni? - 15 Questions with 9 MTB Pros
May 5, 2020
Have you ever wanted to sit down and chat with your favourite professional mountain bike athletes? Join Christina Chappetta as she dives in with 15 questions to 9 MTB pros
Posted In:
Interviews
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Loic Bruni
Yoann Barelli
Rae Morrison
3 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
bigtim
(21 mins ago)
Loic: Only two things scare me and one of them is nuclear war.
PB: What's the other?
Loic: Excuse me?
PB: What's the other thing that scares you?
Loic: Carnies. Circus folk. Nomads, you know. Smell like cabbage. Small hands.
[Reply]
1
0
landscapeben
(2 mins ago)
I have to say I enjoyed listening to Loic saying Peanut Butter and love how inspirational Yoann is "to not follow my heart"
[Reply]
2
0
willdavidson9595
(1 hours ago)
I'm surprised that no one said Danny Macaskill for most inspiring.
[Reply]
