Video: What Scares Loic Bruni? - 15 Questions with 9 MTB Pros

May 5, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Have you ever wanted to sit down and chat with your favourite professional mountain bike athletes? Join Christina Chappetta as she dives in with 15 questions to 9 MTB pros




Posted In:
Interviews Videos Pinkbike Originals Loic Bruni Yoann Barelli Rae Morrison


3 Comments

  • 3 1
 Loic: Only two things scare me and one of them is nuclear war.
PB: What's the other?
Loic: Excuse me?
PB: What's the other thing that scares you?
Loic: Carnies. Circus folk. Nomads, you know. Smell like cabbage. Small hands.
  • 1 0
 I have to say I enjoyed listening to Loic saying Peanut Butter and love how inspirational Yoann is "to not follow my heart" Beer
  • 2 0
 I'm surprised that no one said Danny Macaskill for most inspiring.

