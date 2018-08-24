VIDEOS

Video: What To Expect - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Aug 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Take a deep breath… the finals are upon us. Some titles remain up for grabs, champions-elect are yet to be crowned, but for the rest of the pros, it’s their last opportunity to claim a scalp or two before the UCI World Championships. They're officially calling last orders in the Last Chance Saloon and the stage is perfectly set for a classic!

La Bresse seems to have a propensity for producing dramatic racing and historically significant results. In 2011, Aaron Gwin locked up the first of his back-to-back titles here with a third place. It sealed him the title for Trek Factory Racing with a round to spare. It was the first time an American had won the overall crown.

The race was won by none other than Greg Minnaar who beat Gee Atherton home for said victory. As far back as seven years ago it was the South African’s 52nd career podium and, almost unbelievably, his first premier class win in France.
In the women’s DH race, Tracy Moseley stampeded home 4.9secs ahead of Floriane Pugin to put the Martin Whiteley-run Trek operation on it’s way to a clean sweep of the top honours. Of those women from that results sheet who are still racing, Rachel Atherton is the highest placed having captured a fourth.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 I must admit I was like so many others pretty sceptical about this venue for a world cup. Looking at the some videos looks like they've used the hill wisely and built a challenging course right down the middle of the forest with it exiting for the jump line and at the bottom for the ending. Practice looks fun everyone smashing it looks like a good one.
  • + 1
 Not clear on how evoking genocide (the scalping metaphor in the article) serves to build the stoke for this race. Surely there's a better way?
  • + 2
 extra seconds should be given to riders throwing huge scrubs on the tables... UCI scrub contest ? I WANT
  • + 1
 Looking forward to watching a new track.

