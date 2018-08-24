Video: What To Expect - La Bresse DH World Cup 2018

Take a deep breath… the finals are upon us. Some titles remain up for grabs, champions-elect are yet to be crowned, but for the rest of the pros, it’s their last opportunity to claim a scalp or two before the UCI World Championships. They're officially calling last orders in the Last Chance Saloon and the stage is perfectly set for a classic!La Bresse seems to have a propensity for producing dramatic racing and historically significant results. In 2011, Aaron Gwin locked up the first of his back-to-back titles here with a third place. It sealed him the title for Trek Factory Racing with a round to spare. It was the first time an American had won the overall crown.The race was won by none other than Greg Minnaar who beat Gee Atherton home for said victory. As far back as seven years ago it was the South African’s 52nd career podium and, almost unbelievably, his first premier class win in France.In the women’s DH race, Tracy Moseley stampeded home 4.9secs ahead of Floriane Pugin to put the Martin Whiteley-run Trek operation on it’s way to a clean sweep of the top honours. Of those women from that results sheet who are still racing, Rachel Atherton is the highest placed having captured a fourth.