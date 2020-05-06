Video: A Chat With Ed Masters & What You Should Know When Upgrading Suspension - Episodes 12 & 13 of 'Dialed'

May 6, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In episode 13 of Season 2, DIALED catches up with Jake as he connects with Jordi about selecting the right specs to upgrade the suspension on his Commencal Meta.

bigquotesI feel like it's a fairly common experience to go to a bike shop, knowing what you want to upgrade, and then realizing you don't have all the information you need about your bike. -Jake

Learn something new as you followed along with Jake and Jordi? Do you have a question about selecting the right suspension for you? Comment below!



Lots of laughs in Episode 12 of DIALED, as Jordi catches up with Ed Masters about growing up with Wyn, the differences between racing EWS and DH World Cup, and the future of Ed Bull Media.

bigquotesSometimes the mountain bike industry can be so fickle. You're only as good as your last race. I've always been kind of living in the moment. If you asked me 5 years ago if I'd be where I am now, I'd say 'no way'!

Enjoy our chat with Ed Masters. Who should we connect with next? Comment below!

