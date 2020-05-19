Video: What's Going on Inside Your Shock Reservoir

In Episode 15 of Season 2, DIALED checks in with Jordi as he shows what's inside a shock reservoir, and explains the purpose of an IFP (internal floating piston).
|Generally, you want to run the lowest IFP pressure you can, because it keeps the shock moving free and supple. It's not something you want to change, it's something that is figured out in the lab and through testing. So, if we recommend 100psi, stick with 100psi. -Jordi
Did you learn something new about your rear shock? What would you like to see DIALED cover next? Comment below!
