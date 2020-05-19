Video: What's Going on Inside Your Shock Reservoir

May 17, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 15 of Season 2, DIALED checks in with Jordi as he shows what's inside a shock reservoir, and explains the purpose of an IFP (internal floating piston).

bigquotesGenerally, you want to run the lowest IFP pressure you can, because it keeps the shock moving free and supple. It's not something you want to change, it's something that is figured out in the lab and through testing. So, if we recommend 100psi, stick with 100psi. -Jordi

Did you learn something new about your rear shock? What would you like to see DIALED cover next? Comment below!

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Fox Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Leadville Race Series Cancelled]
125183 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
72684 views
Behind the Numbers: Commencal Meta TR 29
43340 views
Put Your World Cup DH Knowledge to Good Use in Round 1 of DH Fantasy Trivia
41023 views
First Look: Pivot's Phoenix Dock Tool System
39592 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 - An Affordable-ish Race Ready Machine
37629 views
UCI Reveals Updated 2020 World Cup Calendar - Double Headers!
34972 views
Video: Actofive's Steel & Aluminum High Pivot Trail Bike
33303 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007018
Mobile Version of Website