Video: What's Happening With The Privateer & Ben Cathro In 2021?

Feb 25, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro has been working hard behind the scenes on the next season of The Privateer but outside forces (like a global pandemic) haven't made things easy. Join Ben on a wee trail walk as he goes through the plan for 2021.





Posted In:
Videos The Privateer: Walk The Talk Ben Cathro


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
63790 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
60557 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
54150 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
52535 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
49573 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
48227 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47284 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
39973 views

13 Comments

  • 30 0
 Ben, everything you make is absolute gold. Never stop being awesome. Can't wait to see what you come up with!
  • 10 0
 "yolo'd all his cash into bitcoin"... hahahahahahah
  • 9 0
 Ben is an international man of mystery, mountain biking treasure! Can't wait to watch every video of his TWICE
  • 1 0
 At least twice.
  • 5 0
 Yes, can't wait to see a Pinkbike team on the circuit, whenever it happens!
  • 6 0
 Best content producer on Pinkbike
  • 6 0
 Pure cheese big man!
  • 2 0
 i can't believe a guy can actually break his neck and make light of it. holy cow.
  • 2 0
 This is gonna be awesome!
  • 1 0
 Ben sporting the Scottish blue fake bake.
  • 1 0
 Yaaaas!! Giving the people what they want
  • 1 0
 A Santa Cruz ebike video, really?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007121
Mobile Version of Website