Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Video: What’s In A World Cup Mechanic’s Tool Box?
May 14, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Take a tour of 6 pro mountain bike mechanic tool boxes. Custom tools, secret compartments, pro tips, and more!
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
World Cup Dh Tech
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Police to Patrol Bike Park Wales]
123472 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
82423 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Endura Start Production on PPE]
71138 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
67943 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
53905 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
49829 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
35593 views
Forbidden Bike Co. Introduce Ziggy Link For Mullet Conversions
33103 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
13
2
rbarbier12
(51 mins ago)
This is exactly what my quarantine pent-up boredom-buying ass needs. Gonna go invest my life's savings in knipex pliers.
[Reply]
6
0
swenzowski
(46 mins ago)
Alright that custom built steerer tube tool to hold the headset together and attach the bars to is what I've been searching for my entire life. Now I know why I couldn't find one!
[Reply]
1
0
ihatton929
(42 mins ago)
Park just announced one as I recall
[Reply]
3
0
nerds-on-dirt-mtb
(30 mins ago)
This is super cool, for me I love my Husky mini ratchet and 2.5,3.4.5.6 1/4in Allen sockets way faster then Allen wrenches. As a part time bike mech for a local shop I built my pelican case tool box this year, it's so much better than digging around in a tool box or bag like a trash panda.
[Reply]
1
0
fatduke
(0 mins ago)
Built my own case as well, may have spent too much time looking at toolbox wars on the insta.
[Reply]
1
0
adrock-whistler
(1 mins ago)
I have a serious tool buying addiction but even I can’t justify forking over $200 for that Decade chain tool from Abbey.
However those laser cut foam trays on John Hall and Ben Arnott’s boxes are drool-worthy for sure.
[Reply]
1
0
fatduke
(54 mins ago)
Yesssssss one of my favourite type of pinkbike topics.
[Reply]
1
0
campstreet2011
(1 mins ago)
But where do you find the cable crimp at 0:42??
[Reply]
1
0
scary1
(0 mins ago)
Kaizen foam and their cut kit is a must. Its addicting
[Reply]
1
0
mikedk
(38 mins ago)
I need more tools now.
[Reply]
