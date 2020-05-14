Video: What’s In A World Cup Mechanic’s Tool Box?

May 14, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Take a tour of 6 pro mountain bike mechanic tool boxes. Custom tools, secret compartments, pro tips, and more!




Videos Pinkbike Originals World Cup Dh Tech


10 Comments

  • 13 2
 This is exactly what my quarantine pent-up boredom-buying ass needs. Gonna go invest my life's savings in knipex pliers.
  • 6 0
 Alright that custom built steerer tube tool to hold the headset together and attach the bars to is what I've been searching for my entire life. Now I know why I couldn't find one!
  • 1 0
 Park just announced one as I recall
  • 3 0
 This is super cool, for me I love my Husky mini ratchet and 2.5,3.4.5.6 1/4in Allen sockets way faster then Allen wrenches. As a part time bike mech for a local shop I built my pelican case tool box this year, it's so much better than digging around in a tool box or bag like a trash panda.
  • 1 0
 Built my own case as well, may have spent too much time looking at toolbox wars on the insta.
  • 1 0
 I have a serious tool buying addiction but even I can’t justify forking over $200 for that Decade chain tool from Abbey.
However those laser cut foam trays on John Hall and Ben Arnott’s boxes are drool-worthy for sure.
  • 1 0
 Yesssssss one of my favourite type of pinkbike topics.
  • 1 0
 But where do you find the cable crimp at 0:42??
  • 1 0
 Kaizen foam and their cut kit is a must. Its addicting
  • 1 0
 I need more tools now.

