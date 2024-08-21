Video: The Bike That Helps Morgan Perrin Ride Without Feet or Hands

Morgan has worked very closely with a few people who have helped make this bike a reality.

A few adaptations include the prosthetic that helps to control the braking. With a little creativity and a lot of perseverance, it's wild to see what is possible!

This summer, I had the chance to chat mountain biking, skiing and bike setup with Whistler local, Morgan Perrin, who was born without hands or feet. Morgan has a zest for life that most would envy and does not let his circumstances limit his ability to go full send in any endeavour he pursues. As an avid outdoor enthusiast living in British Columbia, he has possibly one of the most unique mountain bikes we have come across, so sit back and enjoy learning more about Morgan and how he has made his bike work for him.