Powered by Outside

Video: The Bike That Helps Morgan Perrin Ride Without Feet or Hands

Aug 21, 2024
by Christina Chappetta  

This summer, I had the chance to chat mountain biking, skiing and bike setup with Whistler local, Morgan Perrin, who was born without hands or feet. Morgan has a zest for life that most would envy and does not let his circumstances limit his ability to go full send in any endeavour he pursues. As an avid outdoor enthusiast living in British Columbia, he has possibly one of the most unique mountain bikes we have come across, so sit back and enjoy learning more about Morgan and how he has made his bike work for him.

photo
Morgan has worked very closely with a few people who have helped make this bike a reality.

photo
A few adaptations include the prosthetic that helps to control the braking.
photo
With a little creativity and a lot of perseverance, it's wild to see what is possible!




Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks Adaptive Bikes Christina Chappetta


Author Info:
christinachappetta avatar

Member since Jul 6, 2012
37 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Opinion: "Super-Light" E-Bikes Have Gone Too Far
131892 views
Spotted: New Shimano Brakes & DH Drivetrain
62476 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz Bronson V5 - The Mini-Nomad
52950 views
LoopsDrive is a Fully External Tension-Based Hub System
51419 views
What Exactly Is "Outdated" Mountain Bike Geometry?
44430 views
Pinkbike Poll: Is Your Mountain Bike Tire Choice Practical, Aspirational, or Delusional?
41368 views
Review: Fox Releases New Transfer Neo Wireless Dropper Post
35412 views
Interview: Bryn Atkinson & Shimano Product Manager Nick Murdick on Developing Drivetrains, Feedback, & Gearboxes
33291 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

6 Comments
  • 5 0
 Perseverance is such an admirable and inspirational quality. What an awesome interview! Morgan first - you rip! and second - what a great example you set, that we can all learn from. FYI - I hope shimano reaches out about auto shifting. It seems like you could be an amazing ambassador for the Di2 system and it would be a great fit for simplifying what you have to juggle while riding.
  • 3 0
 Mad respect! Content like this is highly motivating. People wanting to enjoy biking and life and overcoming whatever obstacle was between them and their goals. Kudos to Morgan and thanks for sharing!
  • 3 0
 That's some amazing innovation!
  • 4 0
 Epic - class act!
  • 3 0
 Nice!! and he jumps higher than me and my ridding buddies.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.064065
Mobile Version of Website