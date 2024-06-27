Powered by Outside

Video: What's More Important When It Comes To Tire Choice? Grip & Confidence, or Rolling Speed?

Jun 27, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. This week's episode includes a discussion on tire choices and what's more important, grip and confidence while riding technical terrain or rolling speed? Henry takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he discusses the relaunched Magura Gustav Pro brakes. We then we talk about Christina's $25 Challenge item. Spoiler alert.. it's a first aid kit!

0:21 - Latest News
4:26 - 2 Min of Tech
7:37 - $25 Challenge
14:45 - Podcast Recap

Do you carry a first aid kit on your bike adventures, and if so, what's in it?

What do you consider when choosing MTB tires?







18 Comments
  • 14 0
 Grip up front and rolling resistance out back for me
  • 4 0
 In SoCal where the ground is rock hard with dust on top (or just straight up sandstone rocks) 95% of the time I'm amazed at how many people run tires with huge knobbies and large spacing like DHL or DHf, where the knobs are doing f##k all except squirming around. In these conditions I find lots of soft rubber on the ground works better. Rekon, Ardent Agressor are a better choice.
  • 4 0
 Great talk on first aid. Consider throwing a cat or swat tourniquet, a medium SAM splint and 2 triangular bandages in your kit. The tourniquet weighs a less than 60 grams and can be extremely helpful when needed and applied properly. The SAM splint packs flat and is easy to use. The triangular bandages are how you can make a sling/swath to hold your arm in place, among other things, and they weigh/cost nearly nothing.
Take a stop the bleed class, in person or online, and watch videos on splinting extremities.
  • 2 0
 Such great info! I do need some fresh triangles bc I have no idea where they went and they pack smaller than the giant ace bandage I had haha For the bigger kit, I do have a tourniquet system that's included in my Mend It Kit, with a sam splint also, and for $50 I think it's totally worth it to have it all! Thanks for the input!
  • 1 0
 2 cravats (triangle bandages) + a windlass (like a handpump or a edc tool) can be used as a tourniquet. Just make sure the tourniquet bit is 2" wide.
  • 1 0
 Sidewall feel is way underrated. I just swapped my Schwables back on after riding some WTBs and I couldn't believe how much better the Schwables felt. Grip and rolling resistance are the easiest things to notice, but if you don't experiment you might miss out on how different brands tires feel. Schwable feel very well dampened and personally I really like that. WTB and Maxis have a more solid feel that works for others but I personally just don't like it. The other tire that I consistently get along with is Specialized their tires strike a nice balance.
  • 5 1
 Predictability is a big part of tire choice for me (sorry DHF)
  • 1 0
 It's a very predictable tire for sure! I like that it can be used easily on front or rear too so when it comes time to do those front-to-back tire swaps, works a treat!
  • 1 0
 I think it's a major difference between a short travel bike and what I need vs a trail or enduro bike. XC favors rolling speed more of course while trail/enduro is about soft rubber and grip
  • 3 0
 Slicks will roll fastest, but crashing will slow you down.
  • 1 0
 TRUTH! Just ask all the XCO racers from last weekend!
  • 4 0
 Horses for courses.
  • 2 0
 Many bikes I see have more aggro / heavy tires than the trails they're riding dictate.
  • 2 0
 Grip & Tread.
  • 1 0
 All of those things matter.
  • 1 0
 Whatever tire Riley Amos was runnin' last weekend
  • 1 0
 Ebike rated ones.
  • 1 0
 price







