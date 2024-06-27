Video: What's More Important When It Comes To Tire Choice? Grip & Confidence, or Rolling Speed?

What do you consider when choosing MTB tires? Grip. I want the stickiest tires possible.

Durability. I hate dealing with a punctured tire. Thick casing here please.

Tread. A good overall tread pattern that works well in most conditions.

Rolling speed. I want smooth and fast! Who has time and energy to slog up a climb?

Long lasting. I can make a less grippy tire work if it means it will last longer.

Lightweight. Weight just slows you down after all. I prefer a lighter casing and slimmer profile.

Whatever I can get for a good deal. I'm willing to sacrifice performance if the price is right.

Other, let us know in the comments below! Responses: 228 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. This week's episode includes a discussion on tire choices and what's more important, grip and confidence while riding technical terrain or rolling speed? Henry takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he discusses the relaunched Magura Gustav Pro brakes. We then we talk about Christina's $25 Challenge item. Spoiler alert.. it's a first aid kit!0:21 - Latest News4:26 - 2 Min of Tech7:37 - $25 Challenge14:45 - Podcast RecapDo you carry a first aid kit on your bike adventures, and if so, what's in it?