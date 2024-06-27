Video: What's More Important When It Comes To Tire Choice? Grip & Confidence, or Rolling Speed?

Welcome back to the Pinkbike Weekly Show. This week's episode includes a discussion on tire choices and what's more important, grip and confidence while riding technical terrain or rolling speed? Henry takes us through a 2 Min of Tech segment where he discusses the relaunched Magura Gustav Pro brakes. We then we talk about Christina's $25 Challenge item. Spoiler alert.. it's a first aid kit!
0:21 - Latest News
4:26 - 2 Min of Tech
7:37 - $25 Challenge
14:45 - Podcast Recap
Do you carry a first aid kit on your bike adventures, and if so, what's in it?
Take a stop the bleed class, in person or online, and watch videos on splinting extremities.