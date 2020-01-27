Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer

THE EXPLAINER



What's the deal with bike chains?

They don't get much credit, but there's a lot going on with your chain.

A Brief History of the Bicycle Chain

Triangles of power! The Simpson lever chain was said to provide the rider with an added mechanical advantage over a conventional design.

The Modern Bicycle Chain

More numbers. A modern 10-speed chain is about 6mm wide (measured at the rivet), an 11-speed chain is about 5.5mm wide, and a 12-speed chain is 5.3mm wide. While mixing and matching between manufacturers is sometimes fine, it’s important to run the correct width chain for your drivetrain, no matter how many cogs you have.



Breaking it down, it's obvious what the inner and outer plates are, and the rollers, well, they roll on the cog and chainring. Those old chains didn't have rollers and the pins ran directly on the teeth of the cog, making them terribly inefficient and probably noisy as hell. These rollers make all the difference in the world, but there's one more detail that often goes unnoticed: the bushing-less design.

See the stamped shoulders on the inner plates? The rollers spin on them to eliminate needing to use bushings.

Misconceptions

You're so strong that you broke your chain:

Skinnier chains are weaker:

They certainly have their upsides, but the inefficiency of shafts and belts is just one of the reasons why they haven't replaced chains.

Belt or shaft drives make more sense:

Your chain is stretching: