Video: What's the Deal with Cross-Country Racing? - The Explainer

THE EXPLAINER
What's the Deal with Cross-County Racing?
If you think that cross-country racing is Spandex, skinny folks, and suffering, you're not wrong. But it's also huge adventures that can span a week or balls-out sprint races that last 20-minutes, and the bikes have evolved from dedicated climbers to lightweight all-rounders.
Europeans were racing curly-bar bikes in the dirt more than seventy-five years ago, long before mountain biking was a thing. In fact, it wasn't until 1976 that the first cross-country race (ish) was held, with participants riding their bikes from Crested Butte, Colorado, over the 12,000-foot Pearl Pass and into Aspen, 39-miles away. There was no start list or finish line, and while there were probably a lot of drugs, they likely had the opposite effect of today's doping. Forty-four years later and cross-country racing is the only type of mountain biking in the Olympics; who knew?
Previous Explainer episodes:Episode #1 - What's the Deal with Linkage Forks?Episode #2 - Carbon Fiber Leaf SpringsEpisode #3 - What's the Deal with Chains?
13 Comments
Try not to read that in Seinfelds voice.
Also Levy, look in the mirror when you put your breatheright stripes on, they work 10x better when they're in the right position. Allergies have been brutal this year eh?
- Cross-country racing is the only type of mountain biking in the Olympics.
Well, I guess you said everything...
Quite genuinely curious about percentage of PB attendance that actually practice whatever Olympic summer game sport...
www.boredpanda.com/abandoned-olympic-venues
Back in the day, most of my club would race both DH and XC, usually prioritising one significantly. Nowdays it looks like enduro ate the whole pie.
Post a Comment