Video: What's the Deal with Cross-Country Racing? - The Explainer

May 13, 2020
by Mike Levy  


THE EXPLAINER

What's the Deal with Cross-County Racing?



If you think that cross-country racing is Spandex, skinny folks, and suffering, you're not wrong. But it's also huge adventures that can span a week or balls-out sprint races that last 20-minutes, and the bikes have evolved from dedicated climbers to lightweight all-rounders.

Europeans were racing curly-bar bikes in the dirt more than seventy-five years ago, long before mountain biking was a thing. In fact, it wasn't until 1976 that the first cross-country race (ish) was held, with participants riding their bikes from Crested Butte, Colorado, over the 12,000-foot Pearl Pass and into Aspen, 39-miles away. There was no start list or finish line, and while there were probably a lot of drugs, they likely had the opposite effect of today's doping. Forty-four years later and cross-country racing is the only type of mountain biking in the Olympics; who knew?


Previous Explainer episodes:
Episode #1 - What's the Deal with Linkage Forks?
Episode #2 - Carbon Fiber Leaf Springs
Episode #3 - What's the Deal with Chains?

Posted In:
Videos The Explainer


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Police to Patrol Bike Park Wales]
122733 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
81193 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
52641 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
50988 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
49067 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
47810 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
34925 views
Throwback Thursday: Champery 2007 - The Greatest Race Run Ever?
34904 views

13 Comments

  • 16 0
 "What is the deal with cross country racing"

Try not to read that in Seinfelds voice.
  • 7 1
 "I mean...they not in the country....and they are not crossing anything"
  • 5 0
 Definitely the most accessible, and in my opinion the most important form of competition. If a family out for a walk in the park comes across the local Wednesday night short track and sees a wide mix of people, maybe even some on hybrids having a great time, they might bring little Timmy or Sarah out for the kids race next week, and dust off the old rigid MTB they have, get hooked and become one of us.

Also Levy, look in the mirror when you put your breatheright stripes on, they work 10x better when they're in the right position. Allergies have been brutal this year eh?
  • 6 0
 What is the deal with the Grim Doughnut?
  • 2 0
 What's the Deal with Cross-Count(r)y Racing ?
- Cross-country racing is the only type of mountain biking in the Olympics.

Well, I guess you said everything...

Quite genuinely curious about percentage of PB attendance that actually practice whatever Olympic summer game sport...
  • 1 0
 At least the Olympics might have some benefit to our sport, if abandoned installations can be 'recycled' into DH tracks:

www.boredpanda.com/abandoned-olympic-venues
  • 1 0
 Well BMX and now bouldering/climbing will be in the olympics, so probably quite a high percentage of pinkbikers have tried their hand at one of those? I guess running in general?

Back in the day, most of my club would race both DH and XC, usually prioritising one significantly. Nowdays it looks like enduro ate the whole pie.
  • 4 0
 That super baked look Big Grin
  • 2 0
 I was thoroughly amused, and I've raced plenty of XC. Oh, and you should be drunk watching ALL bike racing, not just Cyclo-Cross.
  • 1 0
 When is my next XC race you ask....WHO THE F$&@ KNOWS!?!?!!? #fucovid19
  • 1 0
 Failed Wannabe Roadies aint itWink
  • 2 1
 Lycra for the win!
  • 2 3
 First! Do I win a bike now?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009011
Mobile Version of Website