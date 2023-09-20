Video: 'What's The Point' with Peter Salido

Sep 20, 2023
by Pivot Cycles  

What's the Point?
Great question! The Point is our dirt jumper, but really, it's so much more. For our "What's the Point" series, we are traveling around the globe to explore how riders use their Pivot Point.

Our first video of the series kicks off with a bang as we delve into the vibrant dirt jumping scene of Mexico featuring Pivot athlete Peter Salido. Join Peter as he takes you through the heart of Mexico, showcasing the immense beauty of the area and the vibrant culture on his Pivot Point.

photo
photo

photo
photo

Next up in our "What's the Point" series, we're heading to France. Learn more about "What's the Point," and stay tuned for our upcoming destination here.

Posted In:
Videos Pivot Peter Salido


Author Info:
pivotcycles avatar

Member since Jan 31, 2013
87 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Châtel EDR World Cup 2023
77242 views
Ibis Enduro Team Pulls Out of World Cup Racing
50948 views
2023 Red Bull Rampage Riders List Announced
50943 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Rides More Exposed Lines in 'Ridgeline IV: The Dolomites'
45128 views
Spotted: New Enduro Bike from Lapierre
43737 views
Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups
38639 views
28 Handlebar & Stem Setups of Enduro World Cup Riders
38251 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's AM.170
38208 views

3 Comments
  • 6 3
 Is this a joke?
  • 8 0
 What would be the point?
  • 1 0
 "that's all folks"





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.052117
Mobile Version of Website