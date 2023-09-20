Video: 'What's The Point' with Peter Salido

What's the Point?
Great question! The Point is our dirt jumper, but really, it's so much more. For our "What's the Point" series, we are traveling around the globe to explore how riders use their Pivot Point.
Our first video of the series kicks off with a bang as we delve into the vibrant dirt jumping scene of Mexico featuring Pivot athlete Peter Salido
. Join Peter as he takes you through the heart of Mexico, showcasing the immense beauty of the area and the vibrant culture on his Pivot Point.
Next up in our "What's the Point" series, we're heading to France. Learn more about "What's the Point," and stay tuned for our upcoming destination here
.