Video: When Does Your Helmet Go From Functioning To Failure? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 13

Feb 7, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Christina and Henry catch you up on the latest news stories, including team changes and tech. Then they touch on the Pinkbike Podcast episode where the guys talk about their dream bikes, and round it off with Recreational Wrecks, aka helmet lifespans, and 2 Min of Tech where Henry shares his current bike in for long-term testing.

0:18 - Latest News
3:21 - Pinkbike Podcast, tech editors edition
5:42 - Recreational Wrecks
8:53 - 2 Min of Tech

Let us know what your dream bike was when you first go into mountain biking or even what you're drooling over now!





  • 2 0
 my first dream MTB was that 1993 world champ DH bike, the Manitou FS, the one Beneke rocked to glory. Got it in '94 when I started uni and convinced my folks I'd rather shred trails than drive a car after getting my license.
  • 1 0
 Love the commitment!!
  • 3 0
 If you’re going to pitch it anyway, cut it in half and take a peek! Maybe put it on a shelf as a display
  • 1 0
 That's not a bad idea!
  • 1 0
 Nice option! Sounds like a fun project anyhow LOL
  • 2 0
 It seems like electronic shifting could solve a lot of complaints about gearboxes - I wonder why it took so long. I'll be interested to see the review
  • 2 0
 Riveting
  • 1 0
 Yawn CC…







