Video: When Does Your Helmet Go From Functioning To Failure? | Pinkbike Weekly Show Ep. 13

This week on the Pinkbike Weekly Show, Christina and Henry catch you up on the latest news stories, including team changes and tech. Then they touch on the Pinkbike Podcast episode where the guys talk about their dream bikes, and round it off with Recreational Wrecks, aka helmet lifespans, and 2 Min of Tech where Henry shares his current bike in for long-term testing.0:18 - Latest News3:21 - Pinkbike Podcast, tech editors edition5:42 - Recreational Wrecks8:53 - 2 Min of TechLet us know what your dream bike was when you first go into mountain biking or even what you're drooling over now!