Video: When Hard Corners Get Harder - Corners For Dough
Jul 9, 2024
by
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
We gave cash to the privateer who was able clean these corners the best during practice! The challenge is simple, roost a corner, get Cathro stoked, and win cash.
What's your favourite?
Shimano
Shimano
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Corners For Dough
Sponsored
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,150 articles
1,150 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Score
Time
2
0
Tacodip420
(1 hours ago)
Feel bad for anyone numbered 11-67 because I won't be able to count that high.
[Reply]
3
0
Tacodip420
(1 hours ago)
Edit: I see now that there is a number in the top left, again, I can't count past 10 so I'm not that smart don't smoke me
[Reply]
1
0
Sn0rk
FL
(15 mins ago)
Who came up with the name? Corners for Cash was right there and you just left it.
[Reply]
