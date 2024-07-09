Powered by Outside

Video: When Hard Corners Get Harder - Corners For Dough

Jul 9, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We gave cash to the privateer who was able clean these corners the best during practice! The challenge is simple, roost a corner, get Cathro stoked, and win cash.


What's your favourite?




Corners for Dough is presented by Shimano
3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Feel bad for anyone numbered 11-67 because I won't be able to count that high.
  • 3 0
 Edit: I see now that there is a number in the top left, again, I can't count past 10 so I'm not that smart don't smoke me
  • 1 0
 Who came up with the name? Corners for Cash was right there and you just left it.







