Video: When MTB Guides Get to Ride for Themselves in 'Winter Finally'

Dec 20, 2019
by Orbea  


Winter. Finally! For many people, it is time to tuck their bikes away and take up an indoor sport. Not for mountain bike guides though! When winter comes around it is our time to get out and ride. We get to ride just for ourselves, without all the responsibility. We ride whatever the conditions, in fact when the conditions are at their worst we often have the rides we enjoy the most. Fighting our way through the rain and wind, slipping and sliding on muddy trails and warming up by a nice fire afterward; this is winter riding. Enjoying all the elements, not fighting against them but embracing them. Often the mountains are at their most beautiful and trails you know well when they are dry and grippy take on new dimensions. It is a time of year to push your boundaries a bit, take a risk and go outside. The hardest part of these adventures is the first ten meters from the sofa.









Water, Wind, Fire, and Earth. We hope you enjoy this trail tale about one of our winter adventures. The weather didn´t play nicely, we got wet and cold and dirty but, as always, we didn't regret getting out and riding. Not for a second.

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Ik know the feeling boys. Nothing like riding without your mates you know for years in stead of people your just met.

