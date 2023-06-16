 Video: 'Where the Wild Things Are' Showcases Family & Conservation in Patagonia

“For me, living in Patagonia means something super special, because I always wanted it, it was my dream. I searched for it until I found it. I became a fishing guide, and it was my kick to set foot here.



Educating my children in this environment is incredible, for them to grow and develop in a place like this, playing outside, taking care of the important things in life, is priceless. And for us as a family, the bicycle is essential.



Because our connection with nature is our way of enjoying as a family, of having a good time, of visiting those places, and knowing, loving and caring for them. The bicycle is our great point of union”. — Gabriel Benoit, Specialized Soil Searching Ambassador