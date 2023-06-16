 Video: 'Where the Wild Things Are' Showcases Family & Conservation in Patagonia

Words: Specialized
Among the immensity of Chilean Patagonia is Coyhaique, where the Benoit Dominguez family takes refuge. Gabriel Benoit opened the doors of his home for us to host the Specialized Soil Searching Trail Summit in 2022, an event where we were able to dig, ride and talk about the development and conservation of the trails in the area.
Gabo has spent years dedicated to his Patagonia Bikers project, through which he shows the world his beloved refuge. Watch the story of Gabo, his family and his crew, transferring the values of mountain biking to educate about conservation and the lessons that the land has taught him.
|“For me, living in Patagonia means something super special, because I always wanted it, it was my dream. I searched for it until I found it. I became a fishing guide, and it was my kick to set foot here.
Educating my children in this environment is incredible, for them to grow and develop in a place like this, playing outside, taking care of the important things in life, is priceless. And for us as a family, the bicycle is essential.
Because our connection with nature is our way of enjoying as a family, of having a good time, of visiting those places, and knowing, loving and caring for them. The bicycle is our great point of union”.—Gabriel Benoit, Specialized Soil Searching Ambassador
Filmed and edited by: Etienne Schoeman
Photos by: Jonatha Junge
