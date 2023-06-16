Video: 'Where the Wild Things Are' Showcases Family & Conservation in Patagonia

Jun 16, 2023
by I Am Specialized  

Words: Specialized

Among the immensity of Chilean Patagonia is Coyhaique, where the Benoit Dominguez family takes refuge. Gabriel Benoit opened the doors of his home for us to host the Specialized Soil Searching Trail Summit in 2022, an event where we were able to dig, ride and talk about the development and conservation of the trails in the area.

Gabo has spent years dedicated to his Patagonia Bikers project, through which he shows the world his beloved refuge. Watch the story of Gabo, his family and his crew, transferring the values of mountain biking to educate about conservation and the lessons that the land has taught him.

bigquotes“For me, living in Patagonia means something super special, because I always wanted it, it was my dream. I searched for it until I found it. I became a fishing guide, and it was my kick to set foot here.

Educating my children in this environment is incredible, for them to grow and develop in a place like this, playing outside, taking care of the important things in life, is priceless. And for us as a family, the bicycle is essential.

Because our connection with nature is our way of enjoying as a family, of having a good time, of visiting those places, and knowing, loving and caring for them. The bicycle is our great point of union”.Gabriel Benoit, Specialized Soil Searching Ambassador






Patagonia Bikers crew Gus Gabo Juanito Juan Malo and Dani Ride or Die
Patagonia Bikers crew: Gus, Gabo, Juanito, Juan Malo and Dani "Ride or Die"










Filmed and edited by: Etienne Schoeman
Photos by: Jonatha Junge



Posted In:
Videos Soil Searching Specialized


Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
139881 views
Results from the Leogang Enduro World Cup 2023
69931 views
First Ride: 2024 Rocky Mountain Slayer
51195 views
Spotted: Unreleased Trek High-Pivot Enduro Bike
50939 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2023
40821 views
Semi-Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023
40282 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023
32514 views
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Bike Park Protection Pinkbike's Editors Actually Wear
31054 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Where are @islandforlife & @Mtbdialed when you need them? These two poor children are being deprived of "struggle, hardship, going without, learning to work hard, being honest, etc." These parents are "nothing but the opposite for all those qualities you should be teaching kids. So at the end of the day, the parents are SELFISH PIECES OF SHIT THAT DESTROYED THEIR CHILDREN FOR THEIR OWN SHORT TERM GAIN."
  • 2 0
 Video: 'Where the Wild Things Are' Showcases Family & Conservation in Patagonia

and, most importantly, a tiny specialized ebike





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.041660
Mobile Version of Website