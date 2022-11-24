Video: How To Stop Riding Into Stuff - How To Bike Season 2 Episode 3

Nov 24, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 2 EPISODE 3


Ben Cathro is back with another season of How to Bike. This time he is taking the learning process further with hands-on tips and tricks that will help you get better at mountain biking.

One of the best tips a developing rider can learn is to pay attention to where they are looking. In this episode, Cathro takes us through his steps in finding and maintaining good (Cathro) vision while riding.




Huge thanks to the brands who have helped make How To Bike Season 2 happen.

Continental - tires
Shimano - drivetrain, brakes and pedals
Santa Cruz - frames
Reserve Wheels - wheels
Dharco - clothing
Deity - cockpit & saddle
Bluegrass - helmets and protection
Adidas Five Ten - footwear
Swatch - official timing
Cushcore - inserts
Ohlins - suspension
RideWrap - frame protection
Outside - support
Pinkbike Racing




Cam Zink's advanced trail riding progression course.

Outside Learn offers courses and lessons from riders like Cam Zink and Joey Schusler for everything from basic trail skills to advanced jumps and drops. Learn more.


