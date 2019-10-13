Video: 'While We're Here' Featuring Rachel Strait & Jeff Throop

Oct 13, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


In 2018, Jeff Throop crashed his moto. His daughter, GT athlete Rachel Strait, and the rest of the family were told this was it... that Jeff wasn't going to make it. 

But six weeks later, Jeff proved everyone wrong.

This is the story of how bikes and family inspired Jeff's recovery, and how we can only do our best while we're here. 

Filmed and edited by Luca Cometti.



'While We're Here' features the Pantera GT-E, a confidence-inspiring 120mm 29-inch hardtail. Great looks and accessible for all levels of riders. The Pantera GT-E features iconic Triple Triangle™ styling and the assistance of Shimano STePS to give riders the edge they need to go further and faster when out on their favorite trails. gtbicycles.com/bikes/power-series


Posted In:
eMTB Videos GT


Must Read This Week
Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash in Mexico
385386 views
Throwback Thursday: 19 Bikes From Red Bull Rampage 2012
62850 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
58923 views
Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash - Updated with Behind the Scenes
56328 views
Review: 6 Months With RockShox's Wireless Reverb AXS Dropper Post
55108 views
First Look: An Innovative Take on the Tire Plug, The Stan's Dart
50927 views
Review: Can Manitou's Mezzer Pro Fork Compete With the Best?
49648 views
Video: Riding 'The Mother Forker' - a Homemade Bike With a Fork for a Rear Shock
41966 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 great vid to get stoked to get out there!
  • 1 0
 I guess it's a good thing he lived, otherwise it would be way less marketable for GT.
  • 2 1
 eMtbs are RAD

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011403
Mobile Version of Website