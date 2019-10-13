Video: 'While We're Here' Featuring Rachel Strait & Jeff Throop

'While We're Here' features the Pantera GT-E, a confidence-inspiring 120mm 29-inch hardtail. Great looks and accessible for all levels of riders. The Pantera GT-E features iconic Triple Triangle™ styling and the assistance of Shimano STePS to give riders the edge they need to go further and faster when out on their favorite trails. gtbicycles.com/bikes/power-series



In 2018, Jeff Throop crashed his moto. His daughter, GT athlete Rachel Strait, and the rest of the family were told this was it... that Jeff wasn't going to make it.But six weeks later, Jeff proved everyone wrong.This is the story of how bikes and family inspired Jeff's recovery, and how we can only do our best while we're here.