Video: Whip Off, Slopestyle & Downhill Highlights From Dirt Masters

It is my first time here and it has been a bit of a surprise really. I thought it was going to be a small event and it has been absolutely rammed since Thursday. For how small the hill is, they have got a lot of good features, the Downhill is super fun and the jump area is absolutely buzzing. When there are no events on during the day, there are kids on BMX bikes to people on Downhill bikes and everyone in between, all getting involved. And that is what it is all about. There is no separation between the riders, just people riding. That is all that matters, isn’t it? I had a really fun week. I’m all about coming back next year. — Josh Bryceland