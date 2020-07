Tim Bentley's whips were on point.

The Dirt Party happened on 14 March 2020, before social distancing was a thing.

The shuttles were running pretty much the whole day for those that wanted to do some laps.

Best Whip was going on next to the clubhouse on the fun table line. Whip by Johann Potgieter.

Roman Kumpers had solid execution and a clean landing which left him in 3rd place.

Local grom Dylan Lamb was just chilling with these whips and got 2nd!

Winner, winner chicken dinner. Tim Bentley takes 1st with this cracker.

From there everyone headed over to the dirt jumps for an evening session. Dylan Lamb boosting.

Tim Bentley doing backies on his BMX after winning best whip on his 29er.

The Airbag was running which gave people a chance to huck their dream tricks.

Local BMX street legend Murray Loubser was getting amongst it, throwing down some stunts in the windy conditions.

A guest appearance by BMX pro Boyd Hilder.

Thanks everyone for coming out and we hope to do something like this again soon.

The Hellsend Dirt Party was the last event we had at Hellsend Dirt Compound before the Covid 19 lock down was put in place in South Africa. So many good times to look back on and we hope to have another one soon!Film by Thomas SandellPhotos by Eric Palmer