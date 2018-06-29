Video: Whips, Flips & Tacky Dirt in France

Maybe you had the opportunity to watch our last two movies « The Good Old Times Are Now » and « Roots ». In that case, you'll certainly know that the Forest Crew was born in Fontainebleau, a former royal domain, where several monarchs spent their free time hunting and enjoying the forest a few centuries ago. Nowadays, the Kings are gone, but the forest remains. It now hosts totally different kinds of activities, such as mountain biking and totally different type of people, mountain bikers. This video is an immersion into that deep green, spring forest where a bunch of guys keep it real and have fun on their bikes!FILM / EDIT : Alan PerreardADDITIONAL CAMERA : Gregory RouxCABLE CAM OPERATOR : The-Quietly-ProdSPECIAL THANKS : Julien Groseiller, Bastien Assadi