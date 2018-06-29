VIDEOS

Video: Whips, Flips & Tacky Dirt in France

Jun 29, 2018
by Alan Perreard  
KING'S LAND

by theforestcrew
Maybe you had the opportunity to watch our last two movies « The Good Old Times Are Now » and « Roots ». In that case, you'll certainly know that the Forest Crew was born in Fontainebleau, a former royal domain, where several monarchs spent their free time hunting and enjoying the forest a few centuries ago. Nowadays, the Kings are gone, but the forest remains. It now hosts totally different kinds of activities, such as mountain biking and totally different type of people, mountain bikers. This video is an immersion into that deep green, spring forest where a bunch of guys keep it real and have fun on their bikes!




FILM / EDIT : Alan Perreard
ADDITIONAL CAMERA : Gregory Roux
CABLE CAM OPERATOR : The-Quietly-Prod
SPECIAL THANKS : Julien Groseiller, Bastien Assadi

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Sick - what was the music?

