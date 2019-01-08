VIDEOS

Video: Whistler Bike Park Lines - Top To Bottom with Dylan Forbes

Jan 8, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Dylan Forbes gives us a tour of Whistler Bike Park and shows us some of his favourite gaps and lines to ride.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers 2019 - 6 New Bikes That Stand Out From the Crowd
82274 views
Review: Unno's Dash is Ultra-Exotic, Ultra-Efficient, & Ultra-Expensive
53857 views
Pinkbike's Editors Choose Their Ideal Geometry Numbers - Vote For Your Favorite
53308 views
Tech Briefing: Dropper Triggers, New Bikes, Smart Gadgets, & More - January 2019
47718 views
Unno's Slack XC Bike Might be the Future of XC
46063 views
RIP Dan Hanebrink: Inventor, Competitor & Mountain Bike Pioneer
41671 views
Graham Agassiz Says Goodbye to Kona
39976 views
5 Riding Resolutions for 2019
38538 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Love seeing the Newfoundlanders out kill it in BC.
  • + 1
 You're the man, Dylan. Hope to shred some laps again this summer!
  • + 1
 And when does it open again? :-)
  • + 1
 That's Fabien Cousinié, not "Fabian"... Wink
  • + 1
 THIS IS AWESOME I WANT TO GO TO THEREoh wait its winter

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039982
Mobile Version of Website