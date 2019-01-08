Pinkbike.com
Video: Whistler Bike Park Lines - Top To Bottom with Dylan Forbes
Jan 8, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Dylan Forbes gives us a tour of Whistler Bike Park and shows us some of his favourite gaps and lines to ride.
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
privateer-wbc
(7 mins ago)
Love seeing the Newfoundlanders out kill it in BC.
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(10 mins ago)
You're the man, Dylan. Hope to shred some laps again this summer!
[Reply]
+ 1
noplacelikeloam
(11 mins ago)
And when does it open again? :-)
[Reply]
+ 1
cool3
(12 mins ago)
That's Fabien Cousinié, not "Fabian"...
[Reply]
+ 1
gumbytex
(15 mins ago)
THIS IS AWESOME I WANT TO GO TO THEREoh wait its winter
[Reply]
5 Comments
Post a Comment