Video: Whistler Bike Park Opening Week with Jesse Melamed, Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin, ALN & More

Sometimes they call it Christmas, but it's the middle of the summer and it's actually Whistler bike park opening week. The berms have been groomed 100 times each and there isn't a braking bump in sight. It really is a special time. It takes a lot of work to refresh the trails after the winter. Not only are they cleared of debris, but fresh dirt is added everywhere. I'm pretty sure I ride B-Line more times on opening day than I do all year, it's a full on magic carpet ride top-to-bottom. Thanks trail crew!