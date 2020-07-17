Video: Whistler Bike Park Opening Week with Jesse Melamed, Miranda Miller, Remi Gauvin, ALN & More

Jul 17, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  

Sometimes they call it Christmas, but it's the middle of the summer and it's actually Whistler bike park opening week. The berms have been groomed 100 times each and there isn't a braking bump in sight. It really is a special time. It takes a lot of work to refresh the trails after the winter. Not only are they cleared of debris, but fresh dirt is added everywhere. I'm pretty sure I ride B-Line more times on opening day than I do all year, it's a full on magic carpet ride top-to-bottom. Thanks trail crew!

Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Miranda Miller Remi Gauvin


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
141823 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
61226 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
57953 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
54729 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
54012 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
45785 views
The Best Tech From EWS Races on the British Isles
41647 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
37255 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Fake News!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008303
Mobile Version of Website