Video: Whistler Bike Park Shapes with Harry Barrett in 'Ambiance'

Ambiance; the overall atmosphere or mood of a place, influenced by factors such as lighting, style, and sound, creating a distinctive and immersive experience for those present.
For Whistler-based Harry Barrett, the ambiance is set with endless bike park laps, variable weather, and guaranteed good times. Catch up with Harry as he delivers his signature style and ASMR-worthy sounds while the variable summer weather handles the lighting and mood. Only 127 days until bike park season returns...
Thank you for 3 epic years of partnership, Harry. We’re wishing you all the best in what’s to come. Happy trails, legend.
Presented by: Forbidden Bike CompanyRider: Harry Barret Video: Liam Morgan Photography: Stephane Pelletier