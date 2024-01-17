Video: Whistler Bike Park Shapes with Harry Barrett in 'Ambiance'

Jan 17, 2024
by ForbiddenBike  

Ambiance; the overall atmosphere or mood of a place, influenced by factors such as lighting, style, and sound, creating a distinctive and immersive experience for those present.

For Whistler-based Harry Barrett, the ambiance is set with endless bike park laps, variable weather, and guaranteed good times. ⁠Catch up with Harry as he delivers his signature style and ASMR-worthy sounds while the variable summer weather handles the lighting and mood. ⁠Only 127 days until bike park season returns...

Thank you for 3 epic years of partnership, Harry. We’re wishing you all the best in what’s to come. Happy trails, legend.


photo
photo
photo

Presented by: Forbidden Bike Company
Rider: Harry Barret
Video: Liam Morgan
Photography: Stephane Pelletier

Posted In:
Videos Forbidden


Author Info:
ForbiddenBike avatar

Member since Aug 13, 2018
47 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Update: Thibault Laly Joins the Goodman Santa Cruz Racing Team] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of 2024 Team Moves
149077 views
Injury Update from Gee Atherton
76408 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike
54002 views
Velo Digest: New Hour Record, Continuous Lactate Monitors, ’90s Stumpjumper Transformed, & Matt Beers Joins Specialized
37568 views
Mondraker Opens a New Base in the USA
33857 views
Throwback Thursday: Ben Cathro's 2009 Orange 225 Prototype Bike Check
32158 views
OneUp Announces New V3 Dropper Post
31654 views
Staff Ride: Dario's Dumb Little Hardtail
31583 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Anybody else do a double-take because they thought it said "ambulance"?







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040541
Mobile Version of Website