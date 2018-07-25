Pinkbike.com
Video: Riding Early Season Whistler Classics
Jul 25, 2018
by
Matt Staggs
Whistler classics with Duke Millington
by
MattStaggs
Views: 2,912
Faves:
17
Comments: 1
Duke Millington takes on the Whistler classics in the early season before Garbo opened up.
MENTIONS
:
@DHaRCO
Score
Time
+ 1
jmeisenh
(1 hours ago)
You must have massive juevos to ride with no gloves.... or perhaps you don't perspire???? This guy must never white-knuckle...
[Reply]
+ 1
DH-Angel
(1 hours ago)
what would happen if you pet the baby bears?
[Reply]
+ 3
arrowheadrush
(45 mins ago)
mama bear eats your face
[Reply]
+ 1
RussellTinka
(1 hours ago)
Seems like I didn’t get an invite.
[Reply]
