Video: Riding Early Season Whistler Classics

Jul 25, 2018
by Matt Staggs  
Whistler classics with Duke Millington

by MattStaggs
Views: 2,912    Faves: 17    Comments: 1


Duke Millington takes on the Whistler classics in the early season before Garbo opened up.








MENTIONS: @DHaRCO


4 Comments

  • + 1
 You must have massive juevos to ride with no gloves.... or perhaps you don't perspire???? This guy must never white-knuckle... Wink
  • + 1
 what would happen if you pet the baby bears?
  • + 3
 mama bear eats your face
  • + 1
 Seems like I didn’t get an invite.

Post a Comment



