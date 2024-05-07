Watch
Video: Whistler Hype Edit with Peter Wojnar & Matt Tongue in 'Lost Property'
May 7, 2024
by
Kona Bikes
Follow
Following
5 Comments
Kona Ambassadors
Peter Wojnar
and
Matt Tongue
play camera handball in the Whistler Bike Park aboard their
Kona Process X
's.
Posted In:
Videos
Kona
Peter Wojnar
Author Info:
konaworld
Member since Nov 18, 2008
138 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
6
0
TEAM-ROBOT
FL
(2 hours ago)
Wait... Kona is still releasing videos?
[Reply]
3
0
biname
(2 hours ago)
WOJ!!!
[Reply]
2
0
ischiller
(2 hours ago)
Sick whip Woj.
[Reply]
1
0
wolftwenty1
FL
(44 mins ago)
Yea that got me hyped...nice work boys
[Reply]
1
1
Waade
(1 hours ago)
i coulda sworn they were in the toilet
[Reply]
