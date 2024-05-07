Video: Whistler Hype Edit with Peter Wojnar & Matt Tongue in 'Lost Property'

May 7, 2024
by Kona Bikes  

Kona Ambassadors Peter Wojnar and Matt Tongue play camera handball in the Whistler Bike Park aboard their Kona Process X's.

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo


Posted In:
Videos Kona Peter Wojnar


Author Info:
konaworld avatar

Member since Nov 18, 2008
138 articles
Report
5 Comments
  • 6 0
 Wait... Kona is still releasing videos?
  • 3 0
 WOJ!!!
  • 2 0
 Sick whip Woj.
  • 1 0
 Yea that got me hyped...nice work boys
  • 1 1
 i coulda sworn they were in the toilet







