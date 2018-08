Being in Whistler during Crankworx is always such a blast. While I decided not to compete at Red Bull Joyride this year because I didn't feel ready, you just know we had to mix it up in the bike park! Dirt Merchant and Freight Train were practically calling my name, so on the last day, we hit it big! It's always such a good feeling to ride with the boys and I'm stoked to see Emil back on the bike! — Max Fredriksson