Video: Whistler Local Paul Stevens Breaks Down His Favorite Lap in the Bike Park

Apr 28, 2022
by GT Bicycles  

Dirt Merchant, to World Cup Single Track, Ho Chi Min, then Canadian Open, follow long-time Whistler local, Paul Stevens, down his favorite lap in the Whistler Bike Park.

Film/Edit: Influx Productions

Posted In:
Videos GT


2 Comments

 Soon.....
 Looking pinned boys!





