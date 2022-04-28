Watch
Video: Whistler Local Paul Stevens Breaks Down His Favorite Lap in the Bike Park
Apr 28, 2022
by
GT Bicycles
Dirt Merchant, to World Cup Single Track, Ho Chi Min, then Canadian Open, follow long-time Whistler local, Paul Stevens, down his favorite lap in the Whistler Bike Park.
Film/Edit: Influx Productions
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Zaeius
(6 mins ago)
Soon.....
[Reply]
1
0
AndrewMacNaughton
(5 mins ago)
Looking pinned boys!
[Reply]
2 Comments