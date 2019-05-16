Pinkbike.com
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
May 16, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
There's $1000 up for grabs, who's going to take it? Watch Bernard Kerr, Nico Vink, Fabio Wibmer, and more send it as far as they can for some dough.
Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
106135 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
80924 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
58074 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56125 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
54992 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
52654 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
40401 views
Video: Friday Fails #68
37336 views
Score
Time
+ 27
mtbschrader
(1 hours ago)
Just dicking around on bikes doing random stuff is always a good time!
[Reply]
+ 9
rojo-1
(1 hours ago)
I enjoyed that.
[Reply]
+ 2
mtbikemccoy
(30 mins ago)
Rad! It wouldn’t be too hard for WBP to shape an ideal jump/landing to make the long jump an official crankworx event. This is more entertaining to me as pump track racing or speed and style.
[Reply]
+ 3
JoeAustinMtb
(18 mins ago)
That's how you spend $1k. Money goes straight to the riders and I'd watch another video like that any time.
Well done Pinkbike.
[Reply]
+ 2
Verbl-Kint
(55 mins ago)
My picks to win were Remy and Nico. I didn't expect any of the World Cup guys to come close but Masters really sent it. Props to Nico for going all-in and landing nose first tho, ballsy move.
[Reply]
+ 0
neimbc
(32 mins ago)
Had he not nosed in - he would have picked up another two feet or so.
[Reply]
+ 4
fricker
(1 hours ago)
For sure these boys got smashed that night
[Reply]
+ 2
bigburd
(38 mins ago)
Sounds like they were be gonna be getting their vitamins more than anything, rock and roll!
[Reply]
+ 4
captainian
(1 hours ago)
That made me smile!
[Reply]
+ 1
david-kooi
(1 mins ago)
What if Pinkbikers made a pool of prize money for each WC race?
Wouldn't mind throwing in $5 per race.
[Reply]
+ 2
bigburd
(39 mins ago)
Really enjoyed that, smiled all the way through.
[Reply]
+ 1
womitor
(1 hours ago)
Looks like a pretty funny contest!
[Reply]
+ 1
butters1996
(46 mins ago)
That was awesome. Also holy shit was Nico getting so ridiculous air.
[Reply]
- 1
generationfourth
(39 mins ago)
This is the moment I learned I was a punter when I recognized Paul but not a single Pro in the vid.
[Reply]
+ 1
spaceofades
(25 mins ago)
That just means you're uninformed.
[Reply]
+ 1
Woody25
(10 mins ago)
I was like "hang on a minute, I recognise that voice.."
[Reply]
