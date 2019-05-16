VIDEOS

Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest

May 16, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

There's $1000 up for grabs, who's going to take it? Watch Bernard Kerr, Nico Vink, Fabio Wibmer, and more send it as far as they can for some dough.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals


16 Comments

  • + 27
 Just dicking around on bikes doing random stuff is always a good time!
  • + 9
 I enjoyed that.
  • + 2
 Rad! It wouldn’t be too hard for WBP to shape an ideal jump/landing to make the long jump an official crankworx event. This is more entertaining to me as pump track racing or speed and style.
  • + 3
 That's how you spend $1k. Money goes straight to the riders and I'd watch another video like that any time.

Well done Pinkbike.
  • + 2
 My picks to win were Remy and Nico. I didn't expect any of the World Cup guys to come close but Masters really sent it. Props to Nico for going all-in and landing nose first tho, ballsy move.
  • + 0
 Had he not nosed in - he would have picked up another two feet or so.
  • + 4
 For sure these boys got smashed that night
  • + 2
 Sounds like they were be gonna be getting their vitamins more than anything, rock and roll!
  • + 4
 That made me smile!
  • + 1
 What if Pinkbikers made a pool of prize money for each WC race?
Wouldn't mind throwing in $5 per race.
  • + 2
 Really enjoyed that, smiled all the way through.
  • + 1
 Looks like a pretty funny contest!
  • + 1
 That was awesome. Also holy shit was Nico getting so ridiculous air.
  • - 1
 This is the moment I learned I was a punter when I recognized Paul but not a single Pro in the vid.
  • + 1
 That just means you're uninformed.
  • + 1
 I was like "hang on a minute, I recognise that voice.."

Post a Comment



