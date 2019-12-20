Video: Whistler Party Laps with Carson Storch, Kurt Sorge, Vanderham & More - Weekend Slayer Episode 6

Dec 20, 2019
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Weekend Slayer - Episode 6 - Crankworx

by lornny
Episode 6 Presented by Rocky Mountain Bicycles

Produced: by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by: Graeme Meiklejohn

Come hang out with all your favourite riders during the biggest bike event of the year - Crankworx Whistler! Shred a "blind lap" with Carson Storch down Creekside's newest trail, "Misfire," and join Kurt Sorge on none other than the newly re-built, "Dirt Merchant." Follow along as we check out the Pumptrack Challenge and then join the party at Whip-Offs with Vanderham, R-Dog, Casey Brown and more of your favourite riders from around the world. Finally, to finish off the weekend we watch Joyride from the Red Bull VIP booth. Come hang out and re-live the summer.

Music provided by these RAD local Bands:

Bimscuff
Bradley Douglas Pierce
War Baby
The Varmoors
Dead Soft

Videos Carson Storch Casey Brown Kurt Sorge Ryan Howard Thomas Vanderham


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 We attempted to replicate the failure through numerous test scenarios and during these tests we were unable to crack the chainstay. Here's the video of our testing.
  • 3 2
 PB user: Sees it's a Rocky Mountain video after 5 seconds...hits pause...scrolls down and types a predictably cracking comment...
  • 1 0
 I saw the title and ran for the comments.
  • 2 0
 Wow , and Rocky Mountain Slayer survive! Wink
  • 2 0
 No Slayers were harmed in the making of this video.

