Video: Whistler Party Laps with Carson Storch, Kurt Sorge, Vanderham & More - Weekend Slayer Episode 6

by Eric LawrenukGraeme MeiklejohnCome hang out with all your favourite riders during the biggest bike event of the year - Crankworx Whistler! Shred a "blind lap" with Carson Storch down Creekside's newest trail, "Misfire," and join Kurt Sorge on none other than the newly re-built, "Dirt Merchant." Follow along as we check out the Pumptrack Challenge and then join the party at Whip-Offs with Vanderham, R-Dog, Casey Brown and more of your favourite riders from around the world. Finally, to finish off the weekend we watch Joyride from the Red Bull VIP booth. Come hang out and re-live the summer.Music provided by these RAD local Bands:Bimscuff