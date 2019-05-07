VIDEOS

Video: Whistler Whip Off Madness

May 7, 2019
by Matt Staggs  
Whistler Whip Off 2018

by MattStaggs
Views: 1,454    Faves: 15    Comments: 0


The Whistler Whip Off always brings out some crazy riding as each rider pushes that little bit harder to get as sideways as possible. Check out a quick mash-up of some clips I snagged during 2018 Whistler Whip Off



Must Read This Week
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
77657 views
First Look: Ibis' Longest, Slackest, and Burliest Ripley
74882 views
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
65075 views
8 Gorgeous Bikes from the 2019 Handmade Bicycle Show Australia
63020 views
The Karpiel Armageddon Returns as a 29er Downhill Bike [Updated]
61545 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
51456 views
5 Things We Learned at Maribor DH World Cup 2019
40724 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
40514 views

2 Comments

  • + 2
 Ain't nothing like a good whip
  • + 2
 Awesome work Matt......got me so pumped to get back to Whistler this year!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028989
Mobile Version of Website