Video: Whistler with Hugo Frixtalon, Paul Couderc, Matteo Iniguez & Thomas Estaque

"Whistler is a bit of a dream for every bike enthusiast. We've been watching Whip-Off edits for as long as we can remember. I think everyone in the team knows all the winning Joyride runs since 2012! When we heard that Paul was going back, we immediately thought that it was the right time to go and experience the moment with him, and also to make an edit with everyone there at the time. I had one idea in mind... Let's try to make a mini-movie with several parts.
Once again this edit is a test. We are still experimenting, still learning. I hope you enjoy this video. We tried to make something that reflects us as much as possible! Thanks to COMMENCAL and to you for helping us in this adventure!”
- Gaetan ClaryRiders
: Paul Couderc / Hugo Frixtalon / Matteo Iniguez / Thomas Estaque Film & Edit
: Gaetan Clary Photography
: Boris Beyer / Bicycles Nighmares
