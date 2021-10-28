Video: Who Are The Fittest Racers? - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 2

This time on Pinkbike Academy, ten riders take on a brutal FTP test to see who has fitness to back up their riding ability.


Who do you think will win Pinkbike Academy Season 2?




Jason, Christina, and special guest judge Mark Wallace fill the contestants in on the details for their next challenge.

Tori isn't actually this excited about the brutal FTP test.

On your mark...

Flo trying to get in the groove and think about anything other than how much pain she's in.
Cody getting up close and personal with the vomit bucket.

Emmet pushing hard.

Kyra and Israel deep in the pain cave.

Someone has to go home.





Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
