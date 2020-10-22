Video: Who Cracks Under Pressure at the First Race? - Pinkbike Academy Episode 2

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY SHIMANO





EPISODE 2





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.







Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist. Who do you want to win Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Julia Long

Addison Zawada

Nicole Kennedy

Vlad Sherryuble

Michaela Pacakova

Evan Wall

Jo Peters

Ben Wallace

Angie McKirdy

Tom Bradshaw Responses: 106 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

This time on Pinkbike Academy we send the contestants up Big White Bike Park for the first race of the season... with a twist.