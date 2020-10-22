Video: Who Cracks Under Pressure at the First Race? - Pinkbike Academy Episode 2

Oct 22, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 2



This time on Pinkbike Academy we send the contestants up Big White Bike Park for the first race of the season... with a twist.






PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Who do you want to win Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy?






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


9 Comments

  • 23 0
 Who cracks under pressure first? Enve probably
  • 12 4
 I've been waiting all day for this. Time to stop working and start watching!
  • 7 2
 Boss is going to wonder why I don’t answer emails on Thursday mornings.
  • 4 5
 The twist of the 1 stage enduro race: "we disassembled your bikes again, you'll have to put them together before racing them down"

Stay tuned to see if I'm right
  • 1 0
 ish... fix the flat tyre first.
  • 1 0
 This is my guilty pleasure. /shame
  • 1 0
 No race times?!?!
Post a Comment



