Video: Who's Bringing Fresh Speed To Fort William? - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized

After three years, we are back in Fort William after the longest break from this classic venue since it was first featured in the 2002 season. Last time we visited the Scottish Highlands we were treated to incredible performances from Amaury Pierron and Rachel Atherton.The course has seen small changes, but is largely as to be expected - gruelling in duration and rough throughout.Who's looking fast this weekend? Ben Cathro is not only racing this weekend but also serving up the latest news to get you up to speed.