Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Who's Looking Fast At Les Gets World Cup 2021? - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro
Jul 1, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Les Gets is back on the World Cup circuit for 2021 and with a brand new track riders were struggling to figure out lines and traction. Ben Cathro breaks down who was looking good in practice.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
72523 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
71341 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63238 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
56389 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
56067 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
49995 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Makes History at the Second Stage of the Tour De France
42598 views
First Look: Pole's Voima eMTB Has 190mm of Travel and a 725Wh Battery
42043 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
fattyheadshok
(15 mins ago)
Track looks massively difficult. All off camber and loose with blind take offs.
[Reply]
2
0
schwaaa31
(16 mins ago)
That last crash. Absolutely brutal.
[Reply]
1
0
DANV
(21 mins ago)
Les Gets - When the french line is the best line !!!
[Reply]
1
0
llaama
(19 mins ago)
“[Pun pun pun] Em… ehh… golf.” That was hilarious!
[Reply]
1
0
pdxjeremy
(11 mins ago)
Pompon is holding back, I think her and Vali will be the ones to watch
[Reply]
1
0
heavyp
(38 mins ago)
Everyone!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008010
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment