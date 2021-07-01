Video: Who's Looking Fast At Les Gets World Cup 2021? - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro

Jul 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Les Gets is back on the World Cup circuit for 2021 and with a brand new track riders were struggling to figure out lines and traction. Ben Cathro breaks down who was looking good in practice.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Pinkbike Originals Ben Cathro DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Track looks massively difficult. All off camber and loose with blind take offs.
  • 2 0
 That last crash. Absolutely brutal.
  • 1 0
 Les Gets - When the french line is the best line !!!
  • 1 0
 “[Pun pun pun] Em… ehh… golf.” That was hilarious!
  • 1 0
 Pompon is holding back, I think her and Vali will be the ones to watch
  • 1 0
 Everyone!

