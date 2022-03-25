close
Video: Who's Looking Fast in Lourdes? - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro
Mar 25, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's the first round of the 2022 World Cup DH season and Ben Cathro is on the ground to get you up to speed on which riders are looking fast on a track that requires maximum commitment.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Up To Speed
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022
World Cup DH
13 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
GumptionZA
(1 hours ago)
Riding, managing and still doing these pb videos?? I have a working theory that there are actually two Ben Cathros to be able to do all these things on a race weekend
[Reply]
3
0
FUbob
(58 mins ago)
Really impressed by how much you're getting done, Ben: team managing, riding, video, etc.. beast mode!
[Reply]
2
0
eblackwell
(55 mins ago)
Damn that was so good. Myriam is absolutely crushing, Bernard looked unreal in that last clip. Finn and Loic were also standouts to me.
[Reply]
3
0
skintightleather
(1 hours ago)
whos the guy in red…scary loose
[Reply]
1
0
Waterdown
(17 mins ago)
Edmondson?
[Reply]
1
0
DickKnows
(1 hours ago)
Holy sheet !
Can’t even express how stoked I am for this.
Good luck to all you amazing riders.
[Reply]
1
0
markkarlstrand
(55 mins ago)
I missed Bens commentary int eh second half of he video but the raw audio was rad also.
[Reply]
2
0
pete-moss
(47 mins ago)
Who was the poor bloke at 1:40? My word…
[Reply]
2
0
WRCDH
(1 hours ago)
Who is Lourdes?!
[Reply]
1
3
mollow
(1 hours ago)
NOT FUNNY
[Reply]
2
0
genericmk
(41 mins ago)
Get some sleep! :-/
[Reply]
2
3
DHRAW
(1 hours ago)
A BMX background does not necessarily help on this track.
[Reply]
2
0
drlancefreeride
(57 mins ago)
Blasphemy!
[Reply]
