Video: Who's Looking Fast in Lourdes? - Up To Speed with Ben Cathro

Mar 25, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's the first round of the 2022 World Cup DH season and Ben Cathro is on the ground to get you up to speed on which riders are looking fast on a track that requires maximum commitment.








13 Comments

  • 9 0
 Riding, managing and still doing these pb videos?? I have a working theory that there are actually two Ben Cathros to be able to do all these things on a race weekend
  • 3 0
 Really impressed by how much you're getting done, Ben: team managing, riding, video, etc.. beast mode!
  • 2 0
 Damn that was so good. Myriam is absolutely crushing, Bernard looked unreal in that last clip. Finn and Loic were also standouts to me.
  • 3 0
 whos the guy in red…scary loose
  • 1 0
 Edmondson?
  • 1 0
 Holy sheet !
Can’t even express how stoked I am for this.
Good luck to all you amazing riders.
  • 1 0
 I missed Bens commentary int eh second half of he video but the raw audio was rad also.
  • 2 0
 Who was the poor bloke at 1:40? My word…
  • 2 0
 Who is Lourdes?!
  • 1 3
 NOT FUNNY
  • 2 0
 Get some sleep! :-/
  • 2 3
 A BMX background does not necessarily help on this track.
  • 2 0
 Blasphemy!

