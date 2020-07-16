Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer

THE EXPLAINER



Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains?

SRAM, Shimano, and 12 Cogs

SRAM's single-ring, 11-speed XX1 was released in 2012 and completely changed the drivetrain landscape.

SRAM's original XX1 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain from 2016 used technology first proven on their 11-speed single-ring system years earlier. Shimano's 12-speed XTR debuted a few years after SRAM's XX1 Eagle system.

What's the Difference Between 11-Speed and 12-Speed?

Want to ride up the side of your house? SRAM's new 10-52 tooth cassette provides a whopping 520-percent range, so you might be able to.

Cog spacing is different between 12, 11, 10-speed drivetrains, which means you need to use the right chain for the right number of cogs.

Shimano's XTR derailleur, SRAM's 11-speed XX1 cassette, cranks from Race Face, a KMC chain, and zero headaches. Brands would prefer that you don't mix and match, but that doesn't mean a Franken-drivetrain won't work well if you choose your parts wisely.

What Did 12-Speed Give Us?

Box's 11-50 tooth cassette offers a wide range via a 9-speed system, but the difference between each gear is larger than what you'll find with an 11 or 12-speed cassette. Depending on how you ride, that may or may not matter to you.

The more cogs you use, the smaller the jumps between each gear. That will provide a more natural feeling cadence.

Adding cogs is a surefire way to make some readers angry, as these comments below the XX1 Eagle First Look article show.

What Did 12-Speed Cost Us?

SRAM's wireless AXS and Shimano's XTR drivetrains aren't cheap, but you can get a 12-speed system for as little as $300 USD these days.

12-Speed Drivetrains: Good or Bad?

Where would you like to see drivetrains go in the future: Should SRAM and Shimano keep adding cogs, or should their focus be on something else?

