Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer

Jul 16, 2020
There’s one topic that’s almost guaranteed to earn a collective groan from mountain bikers everywhere: That the newest drivetrain that has yet one more gear. But despite comment sections filled with varying degrees of suspicion and discontent any time another cog is added to the stack, here we are in 2020 with 12-speed cassettes that I don’t think many of us were asking for...

So, what’s the deal with these 12-speed drivetrains? What did they give us, and what did they cost us?


SRAM, Shimano, and 12 Cogs

To talk 12-speed, we'll first need to take one step backward to May of 2012 when SRAM released their 11-speed XX1 single-ring drivetrain. Clever mountain bikers around the globe had been building their own single-ring drivetrains for years, of course, but this was the first off-the-shelf, purpose-built system designed around just one chainring. Truth be told, SRAM's current Eagle 12-speed drivetrain is only possible due to solutions that were first proven by that XX1 11-speed setup. This includes the completely new rear derailleur that was designed around a single chainring, the narrow-wide chainring tooth shape that helps to keep the chain on, and the XD freehub that allowed for the 10-42 tooth cassette and its 420-percent range.


SRAM XX1 at Whistler. Photo by Adrian Marcoux.
SRAM's single-ring, 11-speed XX1 was released in 2012 and completely changed the drivetrain landscape.


SRAM’s 11-speed drivetrain was around for four years when 12-speed XX1 was released in 2016 under the Eagle name. The new Eagle drivetrain offered a wild-for-the-time 50-tooth large cog and a 500-percent range. If 11-speed didn’t quite kill the front derailleur, SRAM’s 12-speed was the headshot that finished them off.

And you know the folks at Shimano weren’t just sitting on their hands during all this, right? Of course not, they were working on stuff the whole time; it just took ‘em a bit longer. In May of 2018, Shimano released their first 12-speed mountain bike group, XTR M9100. Why two years after SRAM? Well, they might disagree with my assessment, but to me it looks Shimano spent a lot of time and money working on their two- and three-ring front derailleur drivetrains while SRAM was beavering away on their single-ring systems. Shimano always had the best front shifting in the game, but I think we know how much that matters these days...


SRAM Eagle XX1
SRAM's original XX1 Eagle 12-speed drivetrain from 2016 used technology first proven on their 11-speed single-ring system years earlier.
Shimano XTR M9100 review
Shimano's 12-speed XTR debuted a few years after SRAM's XX1 Eagle system.


That new XTR 12-speed drivetrain included an all-new ‘Micro Spline’ freehub to allow for the 10-51 tooth cassette that offers a 510-percent range, a single-ring-specific derailleur, as well as a chain and all the other expected bits.

These days both SRAM and Shimano have added less expensive 12-speed drivetrains to their catalogs, but there are other ways to run 12 cogs, as well as a countless number of smaller companies offering range-expanding add-on cogs, derailleur modifications, and other things. But for this, we’re just gonna stick to the two big players: SRAM and Shimano.


What's the Difference Between 11-Speed and 12-Speed?

Besides one cog and one click, 11 and 12-speed drivetrains differ by gearing range and tiny but very important measurements. Let’s look at their respective ranges first, which is how wide of a spread you’re getting with a single chainring. Also, we’re only comparing stock drivetrains here, not add-on bits that would further confuse my grade 8-level math skills.


SRAM GX Eagle Expansion
Want to ride up the side of your house? SRAM's new 10-52 tooth cassette provides a whopping 520-percent range, so you might be able to.


SRAM’s 11-speed 10-42 cassette offered a huge-sounding 420-percent range in 2012, but that’s now dwarfed by the 500-percent range that their 10-50 tooth 12-speed cassette supplies. As their competitor, Shimano’s 12-speed drivetrain can be used with their 10-51 tooth cassette, one more tooth than SRAM, for a 510-percent range. Without a front derailleur and small granny ring, your range has to come from your cassette, of course, which is why cogs keep getting bigger on one end and smaller on the other.

That’s why we started with a 42-tooth large cog on that original 11-speed single-ring XX1 group, but its 420-percent range wasn’t quite wide enough for many riders. These days we have 50-something-tooth cogs that supply a range that topping 500-percent.

It’s the same on the opposite end of the stack, too, with the 10-tooth cog helping to make up for you not having a big chainring to shift into.


So many numbers, but there’s still a lot more to come: I know you guys are just dying to talk about chain width and cog spacing, right? Yeah, me too.

First, let’s go way back to 8-speed chains for some perspective - they were a full 7mm wide at the rivet, which is 2mm skinnier than a single-speed chain. A 9-speed chain is 6.5-7mm wide, while a 10-speed chain is 6mm wide. Chains meant to work with 11-speed drivetrains are 5.5mm wide, and 12-speed chains are the narrowest at 5.3mm at the rivet.

You probably know why chains have gotten skinnier as the number of cogs increased: SRAM and Shimano are squeezing more cogs into the same amount of space between the spokes and the frame, so the cogs have to be narrower and closer together. It doesn’t sound like there’s much difference between a 9-speed and 12-speed chain - it’s just a bit over a millimeter - but the two aren’t compatible at all. If you want to know more about chains, this Explainer episode has got you covered.


Shimano XTR M9100 review
Cog spacing is different between 12, 11, 10-speed drivetrains, which means you need to use the right chain for the right number of cogs.


Modern drivetrains are precise systems designed to work as complete ecosystems. If you used a 9 or 10-speed chain on a 12-speed drivetrain, you’d likely find that it works poorly; each click of the shifter moves the derailleur a very precise amount, and both the width and shape of that 12-speed chain is designed to interact with the 12-speed cogs and the very precise amount of space between them. 11, 10, 9, and 8-speed chains are too wide and will interfere with the neighbouring cogs, keeping it from shifting properly. I know this guy (okay, it might have been me) who installed an 11-speed chain on a 12-speed drivetrain, and yeah, it worked okay-ish as there’s just 0.2mm difference in chain width, but it was also noisier than usual and was never bang-on.

But can you go the other way? What happens when you use a 12-speed chain on an 11-speed drivetrain? Not much, to be honest, with it working just fine but feeling like it’s only 95% as good as it could be because the chain is a tiny bit narrower and doesn't interact with cogs as intended.


Staff Rides - Mike Levy s Rocky Mountain Element
Shimano's XTR derailleur, SRAM's 11-speed XX1 cassette, cranks from Race Face, a KMC chain, and zero headaches. Brands would prefer that you don't mix and match, but that doesn't mean a Franken-drivetrain won't work well if you choose your parts wisely.


They definitely don’t like it when you do this, but you can also mix and match Shimano’s 12-speed components with those from SRAM. Their 12-speed shifters pull slightly different amounts of cable with each click - 3.65mm for SRAM and 3.5mm for Shimano - which means that pairing a shifter from one company with a derailleur from another isn’t quite ideal. But I do know this guy (yes, me again) who did exactly that and everything worked just fine. You can also play with chains, cassettes, cranks, and chainrings until you lose your mind.

Disclaimer time: all of the above works-ish, but you’ll always get the best results when you keep the ecosystems together as intended. Don't go blaming me (or the manufacturers) for your bad shifting or worn out parts.


What Did 12-Speed Give Us?

So, why do they keep adding cogs, especially as everyone seems to get so mad when they do? And how come we’re up to twelve of them? The answer is pretty straightforward, and it has nothing to do with “planned obsolescence” or a secret derailleur cabal that runs the world. That’d be way more interesting. Below are the main reasons we have 12 cogs instead of 6 or 8 or 10.

We already covered the first one: If you want the range, which most riders do, and don’t have a front derailleur and multiple chainrings, the cassette needs to have a really big cog to have an easy gear and a really small cog to have a hard gear. That’s why many 12-speed cassettes start at 10-teeth and go up to more than 50-teeth.


Box One
Box's 11-50 tooth cassette offers a wide range via a 9-speed system, but the difference between each gear is larger than what you'll find with an 11 or 12-speed cassette. Depending on how you ride, that may or may not matter to you.


I know what you’re saying to the screen right now: “But Levy, why can’t we have a 6, 8, or 10-speed cassette with 10 and 50-tooth cogs? That way we’d still have a wide range, but drivetrains would be far less finicky because the cassette spacing isn’t as tight?

And you wouldn’t be wrong.

Unfortunately, our legs are attached to our brains, and our brains want our legs to spin at a certain cadence, or RPM, that feels right to us. Like a car with a manual transmission, you need to shift to the right gear otherwise your legs will be spinning too fast - your cadence will be too high - or you’ll end up bogging down - your cadence is too slow. You all know that already, but you might not know that a lot of riders are really picky about their cadence, and a difference of one or two teeth can actually feel pretty drastic, especially if you’re the type of rider who covers a lot of ground and thinks about such things.


Eagle AXS XX1 review
The more cogs you use, the smaller the jumps between each gear. That will provide a more natural feeling cadence.


I get to use different 12-speed drivetrains while riding different test bikes, but I put a wide-range 8-speed eMTB cassette on the Grim Donut. It shifts well, but the jumps between cogs feel HUGE to my legs. Back to cars for a second: Old transmissions often had just three or four speeds, whereas some modern cars can have ten-speed transmissions that improve efficiency and performance because the car can be in a more ideal gear for the speed that it's traveling at. Same thing with bikes!

Granted, that won’t matter to a lot of riders who don’t care about things like cadence or having to walk up the hill.

Also, SRAM and Shimano definitely care about who offers the most cogs and the most range. The upside is that we have two companies competing against each other to make better drivetrains that offer more capability than ever before. But I wonder what we’d be using today if they had spent the last twenty years perfecting an 8-speed drivetrain instead of always wanting to add another cog?

Regardless, 12-speed has given us the ability to have both a very wide range and relatively small, natural feeling jumps between each gear. And with the help of that original XX1 11-speed group, the modern 12-speed drivetrain has also killed the front derailleur for good. Hopefully. If you’re watching this in 2040 and front derailleurs have made a comeback, I don’t know what to say.

We’re also told that not having to consider front derailleurs means that clever engineers can make frames stronger and stiffer, and we can have more tire clearance. And not having a front derailleur can also mean improved suspension performance, especially under pedaling loads, because the forces the drivetrain puts into it are more consistent.


Adding cogs is a surefire way to make some readers angry, as these comments below the XX1 Eagle First Look article show.


What Did 12-Speed Cost Us?

Okay, so 12-speed is obviously the one and only reason for you having a good ride, but it must have some drawbacks, right?

For one, squeezing 12 cogs into the same space that used to fit 11, 10, and 9 cogs means that everything needs to be more precise. If you bent your 9-speed derailleur or hanger just a little bit, you might never even notice. But do the same thing to your 12-speed drivetrain and you’re bound to get some tick, tick, tick noises at best, or shitty shifting at worst.

SRAM and Shimano are building far better derailleurs than they used to, no matter what anyone says. They’re using better materials, better methods, and tighter tolerances. On top of that, derailleur hangers aren’t made of warm cheddar cheese anymore, so they’re way less likely to bend. All that means better shifting... Most of the time; there’s no getting around the fact that 12 cogs have to be closer together than 8, 9, 10, or 11, making it more susceptible to going out of adjustment.

Another thing I’ve heard many times is how a narrower chain must be weaker than a wider chain. Is there any truth to that? Is a 9-speed chain ''stronger'' than a 12-speed chain?

All testing points towards modern 12 and 11-speed chains having more tensile strength than older, wider chains that featured less advanced materials and construction. On top of that, things like flush pins (how they sit on the outer plate) and better tolerances also help, and 12-speed chains all have to pass that Euro ISO standard that means they’re more than strong enough, no matter how many squats you did during the quarantine.


SRAM Eagle AXS XX1 review
SRAM's wireless AXS and Shimano's XTR drivetrains aren't cheap, but you can get a 12-speed system for as little as $300 USD these days.


Okay fine, but high-end 12-speed drivetrains surely cost way more than 11-speed high-end drivetrains did, right? I mean, it sure feels like things have gotten crazy expensive.

Well, in 2011 an XTR two-chainring drivetrain group would cost you $1,495 USD, which is about $1,700 today. In 2020, Shimano’s 12-speed XTR drivetrain sells for a bit under $1,500. So the latest XTR drivetrain is actually less expensive than the one that came before it.

What’s SRAM been up to? Their XX1 11-speed started at $1,449 USD in 2016, which is $1,650 today. In 2020, the XX1 12-speed costs $1,500. Just like XTR, 12-speed XX1 is actually less expensive than 11-speed XX1.

Not only that, but you can also find many of the fanciest groups’ main selling features, like the wide range and shift quality, on SRAM and Shimano’s less expensive drivetrains. You just saw Shimano launch their new Deore group that costs around $300 - that’s for an entire 12-speed drivetrain! SRAM’s NX 12-speed kit goes for $375 USD, and their newest GX 12-speed drivetrain is $545 dollars.


12-Speed Drivetrains: Good or Bad?

Scroll through the comment section under any drivetrain article and you're bound to see riders eulogizing the so-called 'good ol' days' of fewer cogs and fewer problems, but the facts tell a very different story.

Modern 12-speed drivetrains supply both a very wide range and efficient, natural feeling jumps from gear to gear, something that fewer cogs aren't able to do. And thanks to improved materials and tolerances, they're also much more reliable overall, even if they can be a little finicky compared to those 8 and 9-speed systems. 12-speed drivetrains pretty much killed the front derailleur as well, especially after 11-speed showed that maybe we didn't need them after all. That also made drivetrains and frames lighter to boot. And finally, while you can spend a few grand on an XTR or wireless AXS system, you can also get a 12-speed drivetrain for as little as $300 USD, meaning that almost every rider has access to better shifting and more range than ever before.


Where would you like to see drivetrains go in the future: Should SRAM and Shimano keep adding cogs, or should their focus be on something else?


Episode 1 - What's the Deal with Linkage Forks?
Episode 2 - Carbon Fiber Leaf Springs
Episode 3 - What's the Deal with Chains?
Episode 4 - What's the Deal with Cross-Country Racing?
Episode 5 - The Basics of Modern Mountain Bike Geometry

90 Comments

  • 23 1
 First comment here..... but last to the top of the mountain on my 52 tooth cog
  • 17 3
 Unless you need a huge cog up front for some reason, 1x11 is just fine. Lighter, more durable, shorter cage...and cheaper now I guess.
Have you ever ridden a 28 tooth chainring with eagle? It'd be faster to carry your bike up the hill than use that granny gear. Youre pretty much doing a trackstand at that point.
  • 1 0
 I had 30t w/ 10-42 11 speed and got around just fine.

Now I have 30t w 10-50t 12 speed. I get around slightly slower but I can spin at a more comfortable cadence up the steep stuff.

You're right though, when I'm trying to ride a tricky uphill tech section, I'm usually a gear or two down from the 50t otherwise you're moving too slow.
  • 1 0
 Ya i was on 28t on 1x11 and it was a bit ridiculous... I now have eagle and I definitely use the 50t sometimes but very rarely, and that's with a 32t chain ring. I cannot imagine climbing with a 28t on a 52t cog. Are you even moving at that point?
  • 1 0
 You really do adapt to whatever your setup is. I used to run 36t up front with my 10-42 spread out back and it was fine (27.5 wheels)
  • 3 1
 Haha, there's so much chest thumping going on around here. I'm going to raise my hand and say that I like 12-speed drivetrains. I regularly use that 50- or 51-tooth cog with a 32-tooth ring up front, and I don't feel guilty at all when I do. Now if they can just figure out how to make a shorter cage derailleur to work with that big cassette...
  • 7 0
 As long as we're using chains to move our bikes, 1x was a game changer because it got rid of the front derailleur, simplified shifting, opened up frame and suspension design options, made room for a dropper remote, and most importantly paving the way for chain retention without a chain guide. I remember dropping my chain at least once every ride. Now it hasn't happened in actual years. The range of 1x12 is also legit. Even for very strong riders, certain trails and distances make ~50 tooth rings valuable. Anyone who doesn't think modern drive trains are frankly amazing either hasn't been riding very long or has a short memory.

My question is, why am I carrying around 12 gears? I use the same three (maybe four) gears every ride. I'd like to see the same range simplified down to 9, 7, maybe even 6 gears.
  • 3 1
 THIS. I wish Shimano would come out with an XT level 9 sp (10 max but I'd be cool with Cool with a wide range cassette. I also use the same 3-4 gears most of the time, and I also typically shift 2 gears at a time. I'd be fine with bigger jumps.
  • 1 1
 ...Box Components has entered the chat...
  • 1 0
 @jdeg: I put a box prime 9 on my bike and idk if I'd ever go back to the big players.
  • 1 0
 @jdeg @clint026: I've heard about this but haven't checked out. I need to.
  • 6 0
 Rocking 11-42 11spd xt until someone makes something more reliable. 30 up front, go anywhere. Yes I'm from BC, it's plenty short gearing. If I'm going faster than pedaling speed I'm either pumping the bike, not pedaling, or on a trail boring enough I don't care.
  • 4 0
 Yeah I'm pretty satisfied with my 30 x 11-46T 11 speed setup. I rarely wish for a cog beyond that 46T. Rarely.
  • 3 0
 Hey, I needed to replace my entire drivetrain last year, and I decided to get the 12 speed Shimano, and it is way better than the 11 asked, so, according to your logic, you must go buy it now lol. That being said, I live in BC, generally drive to my trailheads, and ride up steep trails all the time, and I'm pretty convinced that I only need 6 or 7 of my gears. I never use the higher gears. I have often wondered how a 7 speed drivetrain with 21-24-28-33-39-45-51 would sell? I would appreciate the less dish the wheel would require, resulting in a stronger wheel. Derailleurs wouldn't need as much range, so they could probably be shorter cage. Something to think about, because when I go to my local trails, I rarely see anyone riding to them.
  • 1 0
 @rcybak: Just bought a hard tail with a 1x7 14-38 drivetrain. And I gotta say it’s not bad; last bike had a 42T cog and I’m clearing the same climbs.
  • 10 1
 The Holy Grail: 11 spd, 10-45, sub 300 gram, durable, affordable
  • 7 0
 yup, Shimano XT with a Sunrace 11-46 is so cheap and rides great
  • 2 0
 I own it- E13 Race cassette 9-46T. Right about 300 grams.

The caveat is that some didn’t get on with it so well- shifting issues, creaking etc. mine has been fantastic though, no issues at all- and I even bought the bigger replacement piece of the cassette in preparation for it to wear out but it hasn’t yet. I don’t think they make it anymore (the Race version), but they still make the Plus version which is right about 340 gm.
  • 4 0
 I’ll raise you an 11 speed 10-46 Garbaruk cassette at 290g...
  • 1 0
 @vw4ever: I have this cassette too. I’ve not had a good time with it. The 9t brings the chain perilously close to the chainstay; it drops the chain down the cassette with even minor back-pedalling; and I’ve just realised that the upper cogs have actually started to fold over, which apparently is a thing others have experienced too. I had a garbaruk partial cassette before which was flawless and I’ll be going back to one of their 11 speed options. Shame, as the 9t seemed a good idea on paper.
  • 1 0
 @vw4ever: Yeah, I ran E-13 9-46t 11 speed for a couple of years before switching to XT 12 speed this year. Both setups have essentially the same range (511% vs 510%), but I think I actually preferred the slightly larger jumps between gear ratios on the 11 speed cassette. Plus it was a lighter cassette. The shifting was always a little clunky compared to Sram or Shimano's cassettes, though, and ultimately I decided it wasn't worth the trade-off. But if Shimano made a ~500% range 11 speed drivetrain, that's probably what I would choose to run.
  • 1 0
 running a garbaruk 10-46 cassette 11 spd. weighed 292 grams and has been flawless so far. made my old X1 drivetrain feel dialed again and it really does feel like the perfect range.
  • 5 0
 I’m just impressed that Levy did the math horribly but arrived at the correct answer.

Question @mikelevy:
If it were 11-42 would that be a 462% range? If so, I have a 2 speed derailleur with 2100% range!
  • 5 0
 Is there a chance that Shimano or SRAM might design a derailleur with a an angle adjustment so a slightly bent hanger can still be used???
  • 1 0
 There's a tool for that Smile

Not much use when you're out on the trail though... In that case, a good eye and strong forearms will get you home, or just reset your limit screws so you dont run the chain into the spokes or frame and fix when you get home/back to the car.
  • 3 0
 I would be super stoked if they (I like SRAM so I guess I’m referring to SRAM) started to make 10 speed or 11 speed cassettes that are 9-46 (bigger range than 10-50 with smaller cogs to boot). I know e13 makes a 9-46 but I haven’t heard a ton of great things about it. I feel like 8 gears isn’t quite enough for the range (SRAM ex1 or box) but I also feel like 12 speed is a little too tight of tolerances for how reliable and happy to take abuse everything else is on a bike.
  • 1 0
 Yeah the ethirteen cassette I had broke a cog. e13 sent a replacement cluster but then the clamp ring broke before reaching torque spec so I bought a 10-42 GX cassette. It's been fine but I think something like 10-46 would be about ideal for me on an 11 speed set up. On 9-46 11 spd the spacing is a bit wide and 10-42 feels slightly limited in range.
  • 3 0
 SRAMs 10 speed stuff had their best quality shifters too
  • 2 0
 I've got thousands of miles on e13 9x44 and 9x46 cassettes. They have been durable and shift well enough for me. With a 28T chainring I don't feel like I'm getting wound out, and don't have the oversized cog or mech. I have had my share of bad e13 products, but the cassettes have been good for me and I will continue to use them for the reasons you state.
  • 5 0
 Except the math isn't 10 x 50 or 10 x 42, it's 50/10 and 42/10 expressed as a percentage?
  • 2 0
 But if you use the Levy method, you get way better range just by removing the 10t... 12x50=600%, and you drop some weight too! Win - win!
  • 2 0
 I want bigger steps between the cogs on my 9-46 11-speed cassette. I think 10 cogs would be plenty. I want less from one end of the cassette to the other. However I'm pretty far from retrogrouch and embrace improvements and how well bikes work these days. I have an e-bike but actually don't have 12 speed on anything.
  • 4 1
 Couldn't be more pleased with my SLX 1x12 speed drivetrain. I hated on Shimano for YEARS calling anyone that rode Shimano a nerd. Now i am a full convert and had no idea shifting could be so smooth. Whoops...
  • 2 0
 Skinny gears and chains wear faster, still want a gearbox bike but they cost more than I can afford currently. Microshift advent x is my next choice. Less gears and range but not by that much. Closer steps between gears. Probably just going to keep riding my older bike with 10sp for now.
  • 5 0
 Finally a full review of the grim donut!
  • 1 0
 Great explaining. The 1X system is definitely superior, but adding more big cogs both adds weight and will require a wider spacing standard. My size 47 shoes already rub the paint off my chainstays. I'm for staying with a 9 - 12 cogset, depending on rider's choice and needs. I don't lament the loss of my 3X system, but I do miss having 180mm crankarms for my 38-inch inseam legs.
  • 1 0
 But what if they had refined 9 or 10 speed further?....Also, when are biopace cassettes coming out? Oh and btw, rotor has had 13 speed fir some time now. When are Sram and shimano going to 13? Waiting for internal drivetrain guy to show up also....
  • 1 0
 I'm not sure if you're serious, but you can't biopace the cassette. It'll get out of sync if your legs.
  • 1 0
 Finally went to a 1*10 with my new bike back in May. My old bike of 9 years was a 3 * 8. On my old bike i might have used maybe 6 or 7 of the possible 24 speeds like 95% of the time. On my 1*10, which i am loving a lot, probably use 7 of the 10 speeds all of the time. A 1*12 speeds seems to provide a whole lot of range that is not necessary and is unused.
  • 1 0
 The reliability and consistency of 11sp XT but with a 10 - 50T cassette... This would be the dream no? 12sp is just too fussy. You can adjust it to perfection at one end of the cassette and it's way out the other end. There's no contingency space. The range of 12sp but the niceness of 11sp. That's what I want.
  • 1 0
 E13 9-46 cassette has more range than eagle, and works great with shimano med-cage 11-speed derailleurs.
  • 2 0
 Should have touched on how amazingly durable eagle is considering its smaller chain and tighter tolerances. Changed my x01 chain at 1500 miles with .75 chain stretch. Cassette still runs great over 2k!
  • 1 0
 We are stuck justifying for the industry's development. There is no inherent need for 12-speed and it is not inarguably better than 11-speed, which was not inarguably better than 10, etc. Same with Live Valve or the balance ebike. It exists, so it must exist for a reason.

Would you actually have an experience with older equipment that is significantly worse as to prevent you from riding as much? Does this expansion and development of production actually benefit us vs its societal implications of exploited labour and environmental impact?

I think I saw a huge paradigm shift with the introduction of Shimano 11-speed where things got perfectly good enough. There were substantial jumps between 3x9, 2x10, and then 1x11. There were noticeable improvements from 2x9 to 2x10 to 2x11 on road, gravel, and cross bikes. But from then on, there hasn't been any new standard that has actually made things more tolerable or more fun.
  • 1 0
 12 are mostly needed for marketing. They need to make something new every few years. And it's our fault (we'll, mostly dentists' Wink ). Most consumers feel better after buying something new. New is better because is new. Some marginal gains are there to convince ourselves.
  • 1 0
 Props to SRAM for pushing 1x. But.........SRAM has consistently brought products to market that aren’t 100% dialed. It gets them OEM spec, and it gets consumers to be paying Beta testers. SRAM is touting their new 10-52 cassette, and barely mentioning that they (finally) put a stronger return spring in their rear derailleurs-which has been a problem SINCE EAGLE 11 CAME OUT!!!!!!

I’m finally done with my unpaid Beta testing of the GX Eagle setup on my Slash 8-shifting performance degrades alarmingly on long, gritty desert rides and the rear derailleur is shot 11 months in. Put XT 12 on and it’s better in every way.
  • 1 0
 A stronger return spring was added? I hadn't heard that before.
  • 4 0
 Microshift Advent X is calling my name. Wide range 10 speed sounds nice.
  • 1 0
 I'm on that now for 1 week, had to import it from Australia, sat in customs for ages, cost me more than an XT in the end... but 11-48 x 10speed! I use an XT medium cage with a goat link and RadR cage, its perfect. Screw you bike industry lol!
  • 1 0
 I just ordered an Advent X drivetrain this week! I'm going to be my own guinea pig so I can recommend this setup from personal experience I'm curious what the gaps between ratios will feel like going from 10spd 11-42t to 11-48t, given that my legs and my fitness can be somewhat picky about cadence
  • 1 0
 Most people only need the box prime 9... who doesn’t skip multiple gears at a time? Who really is worried about cadence? 10,11,12 speeds? Kinda unnecessary I think, but then again I don’t know shit about shit.
  • 1 0
 well, I prefer to skip 3/4 gears at a time in a single move than being in between 2 gears
  • 1 0
 I agree about skipping multiple gears, but I actually do think about cadence pretty often. It's part of the reason I went back to 2x on gravel and run a certain size chainring on my mtb. It might be a product of where I ride though. Quite a lot of my mileage is on undulating terrain that isn't that steep (1-2 hour rides averaging less than 1000ft elevation gain).
  • 1 0
 Wouldn't be surprised to see either SRAM or Shimano take in up to 13 speeds in the upcoming iterations. Not that it is better or worse, it is the logical step to sell more equals better.
  • 1 0
 1x10 short cage zee mech and saint shifter seems perfect for me so far. Mech doesn’t get whacked about and the gearing is Low Enough to get up the hill and High enough to be tolerable on the flat
  • 2 1
 I'm curious as what kind of insane grades people are riding that require a 52t cog with a 30T chainring - like, how do you even keep the front wheel on the ground?
  • 7 0
 I'm plenty fit and there's stuff in the 15-20% range around me that I really appreciate having a 30/51 for.
  • 4 0
 You can use a 10-52t with a 34t chainring instead, and get lots of gearing for spinning out on the way to the trail as well...
  • 6 0
 @gumbytex: Yeah I hop into my 50 tooth pretty quick when pedaling up a resort fire road. 15+ % for 1000 feet at least. Sure I could grunt up it but why would I?
  • 3 0
 Imagine being 200 pounds and living in NorCal. Then imagine that you are out of shape and it’s 100 degrees Fahrenheit so you brought 3 liters of water.
  • 1 0
 Not so much the gradient but the lack of fitness and muscle mass required to ride up long constant hills. Heck I’ve got a granny ring and my heart/lungs give out with that.
  • 1 0
 To be fair, wheelsize is a huge factor there, and bike geo. But I agree. In 275 wheels, my 36cr 10/50 eagle 12s gearing has pretty much the exact same high and low gear ratio as the 26,38 x 11/36 two by ten drivetrain I had. To be honest, I had such a rad custom chainguide setup that I never disliked anything about the 2x10. Back to the point...a 36 with eagle cassette is just as good as when we all rode 2x10. Not as finite jumps between gears, but that's the only difference. Why people keep trading their high end to be able to spin 6 times for each revolution of the wheel is beyond me. Btw new trek bikes are super limited in how small you can go. Your chain runs on the chain stay at 30t. They only claim 28 is not compatible, but 30 definitely rests on the chainstay prior to sag. I personally resisted one bys until eagle because I was totally satisfied with 2x10, and I was unwilling to give up high end gears....
  • 1 0
 I see these comments and am always curious of what height and weight the commenter is. I ride with a few larger guys that are in pretty good shape(ride 1-2times a week)and could use a 52t heck maybe a 54 on long consistent grinds. I think these wider ranges offer a better riding experience for a broader audience. And for those want more just upsize your chainring.
  • 1 0
 Come out west. On long, steep, technical climbs at altitude you’ll use a 50 or 51 tooth cog.......a LOT.
  • 1 0
 @Tonedelove: 230# + a 3L pack with gear. My low gear on my AM bike is 30-46 and it's a 29r. On the lighter bike 2016 Orbea Occam TR20 M10 it's 32-46 and I feel fine so far. On the higher range drive trains I tend to spin out and loose grip along with getting my HR too high. I prefer a lower cadence to keep my heart happy.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to see closer spacing on the low-range side. I hardly ever use my last 5 gears when riding and could live with bigger jumps on the tall half of the range.
  • 1 1
 This article could use a 500% increase in cynicism. I used to think a precise cadence mattered and now I know it doesn't - I'm 95% singlespeed for past 2 years and climbing more than ever.
  • 1 0
 Shimano 12-speed Hyperglide+ is so dam sweet. Its a work of art and worth the wait. Shimano is just a more refined product. I could never go back to Eagle or anything else.
  • 1 0
 Still happy with my 11spd 10-46 Garbaruk Cassette on my 29r trail bike. Until I feel the need to change I'll keep what I have.
  • 1 0
 Mike channelling the Beastie Boys - has this happened before? Long overdue if not.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike Enemy #1 - Don't Believe the Hype, F-LEVY FLAV!
  • 2 0
 Did someone say Grim Donut?
  • 1 1
 Hoped to read some new insights or at least anything NEW. But no, just platitudes. What an unnecessary article! A hard year for all of us.
  • 1 0
 I’d say cause scam can’t make a front derauiler. You have less range than a 8x3 and prolly the same weight
  • 1 0
 Stubborn as I am, I’m still on 11 speed, it’s cheaper and I run a smaller chainring.
  • 1 0
 I love my 12->1x1=pinion
  • 1 0
 Bold of you to assume people will be around in 2040...
  • 1 0
 12 Speed gives older people like myself a couple more years in the game.
  • 1 0
 Because you convinced us it was "better"
  • 1 0
 I'm actually running a 7 speed....
  • 5 5
 because one company cant make a well working front derailleur.
  • 1 0
 Only way to keep a chain on (even with Shimano) for aggressive riding is a lower idler, which is inefficient and heavy. Only place for a front derailleur is on a road bike.
  • 4 7
 Bike industry is making us lazier*, 12 speed, ebikes and now kids ebalance bikes.
*And find ever more ridiculous inventions to keep selling as poorly designed, poorly engineered, poorly made, overpriced crap.
  • 4 0
 Dude, you just summed up modern society. Work hard to buy stuff you don't need, and watch your government waste your hard earned dollars on hookers and blow.
  • 4 0
 @Bomadics: I really wouldn't call hookers and blow a *waste*
  • 3 0
 12 speed isn't "easier." All along they were just trying to capture the range that old triple front ring setups provided. There's a reasonable range of gearing in relation to the power humans can put out. Besides, it's all relative to the trail. Mr. Awesome can refuse to shift into the top two gears if he wants to show how rad he is. Ebikes... for some they make riding possible. For others they make lazy riding possible.

Sure there's a lot of silly stuff that's come out of the industry. But the engineering, the designs, the bikes... by and large they're remarkable. The way we can ride modern trails is insane compared to the past.
  • 1 0
 Grim Donut = Fake news
  • 1 0
 They're clearly waiting til april 1st 2021...
  • 2 3
 Cliff notes. You don’t need a 12speed
  • 8 1
 ......says a guy from Florida
  • 1 0
 But that was the path to the wide range we have today. Now we have wide range with less gears as well (box, microshift and even full Shimano without resorting to 3rd party cassettes).

I was curious to try out the microshift advent X (wide 10 speed) but now that Shimano has the new deore drivetrains I'm tempted to try m5100 or m4100. I think I'd prefer 11-51 11-speed over 12-speed. 11-46 10-speed is probably plenty of range. It's cheap enough to just give it a try and see.

Post a Comment



