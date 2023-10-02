Watch
Video: Why Balanced Suspension is So Important
Oct 2, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
Christina talks us through why balance is important, how provides some advice on how to achieve it.
This video is presented by
Ohlins Racing
Posted In:
Videos
How Tos
Sponsored
Forks
Shocks
Ohlins
Christina Chappetta
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,008 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
2
dtheio
(1 hours ago)
lovely body - camera movements (3:14 etc.)
[Reply]
3
0
rrolly
(56 mins ago)
I can't count the amount of times I've had to tell the on camera talent to slow down when standing up so the camera can track them better. Well done, Christina.
[Reply]
1
0
jesse-effing-edwards
(1 mins ago)
appreciate this explanation
[Reply]
