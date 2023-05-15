Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)

May 15, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

It's all fun and games, but why do the blue trails get a bad rap? We find, they are often looked past because they aren't "gnarly" enough to warrant throwing our bodies down them. Well, to show just how fun they can be, as well as how impactful blue trails can be for our skills on the bike, Christina Chappetta hits a lap near home and rides some trails you may have even heard of before!

Link to the lap here incase you want to check it out for yourself.



Regions in Article
Diamond Head

Posted In:
Videos Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
First Ride: Forbidden Druid V2 - High Pivot Evolution
76116 views
[Updated with More Ways to Watch] How to Watch UCI Downhill, Enduro, & XC Mountain Bike World Cup Racing in 2023
63334 views
14 DH Bikes from National Downhill Round 2, Fort William
45653 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
45617 views
Review: 2023 Bold Unplugged - Tracloc, Hidden Shock, & Two Smoking Barrels
45290 views
First Ride: Canyon's New Torque:On
42580 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
39601 views
First Look: New Pinarello Dogma XC Race Bike for Pidcock and PFP
38672 views

75 Comments

  • 22 0
 If we're talking about more flowy blue flow trails, I think part of it is that they're friendly for beginners but also come alive for proficient riders who can go fast, rail corners and find gaps. If you're somewhere in the middle, where you no longer need such a sense of safety but also don't have the speed and flow, a blue trail could be a bit boring for you.
  • 22 1
 Same reason why 'intermediate' riders geek out / get the most serious with bikes/parts - new riders don't know any better and experienced riders know better.

Great article!
  • 4 0
 well now that you say it I love the enthusiasm though
  • 6 1
 So very true. How many people google 'the best xxxx' and stress over whether the XTR or XT is the better brake for example or if this helmet is better than that helmet. Whereas the experienced riders just buy whatever is on sale. lol
  • 7 0
 Natural trails are my choice. The groomed trails are fun occasionally but since any skill can ride them they are too packed with people, the old janky "hiking" trails with no berms and no flow unless you have the skill to find it, are a blast.
  • 3 0
 Ahhh gives me scary memories of riding in Europe haha some of those hiking trails downright left a mark on me...
  • 1 0
 "Hikers hate this one weird trick!"
  • 6 0
 I consider myself an advanced rider and I don't like blue trails at all. Probably because I only have few trails nearby that are actually hard and I ride a lot of blue trails every ride I do. They get really boring after some time if all you do is rail big berms.
  • 2 0
 Any trail can be overdone, you're right! Here's to hoping you get some more trails in your area!
  • 1 1
 "Know who hates pro lines? pros."
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: the most dificult trails to overdo are the most difficult. Always a challance to improve onto them
  • 3 0
 some of the blues at places like Snowshoe...have these jump/gaps that are intended for smaller distances...but the more you ride them you're like "man if I rip this corner and pump a little harder, I could hit that transition way down there from this lip up here..." which makes it all worthwhile.
  • 2 0
 Would LOVE to ride at Snowshoe some day! It looks so tech there.
  • 1 0
 @christinachappetta: when it's dry, it's awesome...when muddy...ughhhh
  • 4 0
 I consider myself an intermediate rider, and blue trails are where I thrive..
  • 2 0
 Same here. There are only a few black trails that I feel totally confident on, others Im still a little sketchy on. All the blues though, I can just let loose and have a good time on.
  • 2 0
 That's because they're the best! haha keep enjoying
  • 1 0
 @Takaya94: the best feeling... "letting LOOSE!!"
  • 3 7
flag AltaSki (57 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 That's because you're a beginner.
  • 4 0
 @AltaSki: Yeah, I'd expect this kind of comment from an Alta skier ha. If you're able to jump around, hit any feature, and just dick around confidently on a blue trail then you're at least an intermediate.
  • 5 0
 It's all just fun and games! So long as you're riding, I'm stoked
  • 2 0
 I ride everything but the green trails, blue's to double black. I'm not even sure we have green trails where I ride. Some people I know ride the same trails over and over, can't do it. Variety keeps it fresh and exciting.
  • 3 0
 You've never ridden Del Bocca Vista at Whis?!
  • 3 0
 @ADGproductions: The best green trail there ever was! That's my next vid haha the green's in WBP
  • 4 0
 I actually feel bad sometimes when there aren't green trails around...like how do people build up and progress if they don't get a good learning platform?! Stoked that for the most part, there are now trails for everyone!
  • 2 0
 Because they are usually built as flow trails, but very rarely do they actually flow. Half Nelson is a good example. Poor understanding of speed, momentum and trajectory will ruin any flow trail, green blue or black.
  • 2 0
 I should try to do a chainless lap down Half Nelson, that would be a fun/funny challenge
  • 2 0
 Not to mention that a Squamish blue is probably closer to a black in most areas. But yeah so many new ways to look at trails when you start to progress but blues you can still easily control speed!
  • 1 0
 Green, blue, black. I don’t care. You can go fast in all of them. If you are with a friend who has never been to a bike park and you have a season pass to said park, you learn to love all the trails. I say the best green trail I’ve ridden is still at snow summit. Though trestle bike park system is actually prime. It has a main green trail and it has trails that fork off to the side. Well unless you plan on riding banana peel. The best blue trails are at Trestle bike park. And mammoth has some really nice black trails. I’m speak USA wise of course.

The thing people don’t realize is there’s always a gap feature no matter the trail level. Like even the skill builder trail at mammoth can be fun.
  • 1 0
 The real crime is dumbing down the intermediate trails and some blue trails into blue and green. Big trend here to sanitize trails into flow, bermed stuff that you barely need susp for. Lost lots of good roots to pop off of on blue trails gone!
  • 1 0
 This article is money! Good blue trails are a guilty pleasure of mine. I love finding mini rythm sections in blue trail braking bumps, and jumping them. Over-jumping little tabletops to a downslope, or bunny hopping over the last big bump to a downslope. I feel like James Stewart on blue trails sometimes, NGL. Take me to an actual super-steep trail though and it's not as fun because I ride like 'I have to be at work on Monday.'
  • 3 0
 I love trying to keep speed up, and finding nice things to double on blue trails.
  • 3 0
 SAME! Love when I find a new double or finally give the 2 big rollers a send. Skills...amiright?!
  • 2 0
 @christinachappetta: ha ha, yeah. Makes me feel far more competent than I deserve to.
  • 3 0
 I like the safety factor of blue trails. The less I can be concerned about hitting a rouge tree or root.
  • 13 0
 Yeah, I prefer hitting aquamarine trees compared to rouge trees. Just a bit of a color preference.
  • 5 0
 Yeah, French trees are the worst.
  • 3 0
 Honestly, nothing better than finishing a Dirt Merch lap into Del Boca Vista, green for the win! #ridenowsleeplater
  • 1 0
 And then onto Aline obviously
  • 2 0
 I love smooth flowing laps on blue trails. Sometimes it's fun to enjoy riding and relax a bit vs being in pucker mode thinking you are going to die every 3 seconds.
  • 1 0
 hahah yes!
  • 3 0
 Blue trail in Squamish = world class. Must be nice, but that's not the reality in most places.
  • 1 0
 Ironically I think the blue flow trails around here (Squamish) are pretty well the same as many trails in the likes of the UK, and probably loads of other places too. Just loads of berms and 'whoopy bumpy things'. I can't remember any trails like that when I first rode here in 2007, but as that style of riding became more popular elsewhere, the same happened here.
  • 2 0
 Blue trail, I can probably have fun and not worry about dying. Black, eh, toss up. Double Black and above, I'm not that good!
  • 2 0
 IME, all of the bad accidents occur on the Blue trails because riders can get going so fast, and quite easily. Black trails are safer, there, I said it!
  • 1 0
 Totes
  • 3 0
 Its because the blue trails in Squamish and Bellingham are actually fun
  • 1 0
 If your local trails are too boring on your bike, try a hardtail. Nothing unlocks the fun of green and blue trails like a good hardtail.
  • 3 0
 industry psyop
  • 1 0
 trailforkstrailforkstrailforkstrailforkstrailforkstrailforks
  • 2 0
 How is it decided what color/rating a trail gets?
  • 11 0
 It's based on the colour of the bruises incurred.
  • 1 0
 In Europe, AFAIK there’s no standard, and it’s mostly dictated by marketing requirements.
  • 1 0
 @duncanstrohnd:
  • 1 0
 I think it's mostly up to the local organizations to add trails to the networks (on TF anyway) and then make the choice on trail rating in comparison to those around them.
  • 2 0
 Some trail networks around the sea to sky area use the Whistler Trail Standards that have guidelines on the rating of a trail dependant on features, grade etc
  • 3 2
 Nothing worse than having a head on with an ebiker going 15 mph up some blue trail or even black these days
  • 3 3
 If it’s a two way trail, then you should yield to the uphill rider. The more you know…
  • 4 3
 @BermJunky: yielding to uphill riders is a stupid rule. Even if the uphill rider has a bell, the dh rider is not going to hear them until they are on top of them. When climbing you can easily hear someone coming down even if they don’t have a bell. Also why ruin someone’s flow, just be a nice person and let other people have fun. The uphill yield rule seems like some 80’s XC rider thing that has stuck around for some reason, maybe getting started again on climbs was hard with toe clips but with flats or clipless it’s not bad.
  • 2 0
 @xciscool: stupid rule, eh? Sounds like you practice solid trail etiquette. Nobody is ruining anyone’s fun. It’s your job to be aware of other riders (and other users) presence.
The same could be said about your comment…just be a nice person and let other people have fun.
  • 2 0
 Big fan of techy, natural blues. Smooth flow trail blues, not so much.
  • 1 0
 They're called blue because they're like my jewels, unsatisfying when not given the right attention.
  • 1 0
 Blue is always a good warm-up lap but also a 10 beers deep closing lap.
  • 3 0
 shoooooweee!!!! 10 beers?!
  • 2 0
 I like my trails brown.
  • 1 1
 Just like my girls
  • 1 0
 The loamier the better
  • 1 0
 Dunning-Kruger effect, that's why.
  • 1 0
 That's what I don't like.
  • 1 0
 how tall is the author, and what size trek fuel is that?
  • 1 0
 just go ride your bike, too many egos ruin the soup .
  • 1 0
 I like rocks.
  • 1 0
 yeah it's a love hate for me... love to hate them but also love to ride them and feel relieved when we've made it out alive
  • 2 2
 Lmao yikes
  • 1 1
 Ban flow trails.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031397
Mobile Version of Website