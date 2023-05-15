Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)

It's all fun and games, but why do the blue trails get a bad rap? We find, they are often looked past because they aren't "gnarly" enough to warrant throwing our bodies down them. Well, to show just how fun they can be, as well as how impactful blue trails can be for our skills on the bike, Christina Chappetta hits a lap near home and rides some trails you may have even heard of before!Link to the lap here incase you want to check it out for yourself.