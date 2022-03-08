close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Why Ride with Christina Chappetta, Georgia Astle, Laura Battista, Hailey Elise & Jaime Hill

Mar 8, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


We can all agree that riding our bikes is amazing, but why? Is it the perfectly groomed flow trails that have us hooked or maybe it's the feeling of riding through endless loam?





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Georgia Astle Hailey Elise Jaime Hill Laura Battista #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Which MTB Innovations Do We Actually Need?
74620 views
Opinion: Hello, Can I Get An Extra-Medium Frame Please?
58368 views
Spotted: A New Commencal Supreme Breaks Cover at the Portugal Cup
54307 views
First Look: Revel's New Rail 29
49094 views
Interview: Isla Short on Her Progression, XC Commentating, Disordered Eating, Endometriosis, & More
44280 views
Results: Myriam Nicole & Amaury Pierron Win Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH
34977 views
Review: 2022 Transition Repeater - The Electric Sentinel
30060 views
First Ride: Fezzari Gives the La Sal Peak More Travel & More Enduro Capability
29529 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.006763
Mobile Version of Website