Video: Wicked Speed & Effortless Style with John Richardson in Bellingham

A concerto of tactful style & effortless speedJohn Richardson is known for day long missions connecting the dots of hiking, mtb and moto trail networks around Bellingham. We know we're in for a show when we can track John down for a video or photo shoot because of his tactful style & effortless speed.This riding segment is from our 'Search For the Smuggler' video, but we thought it deserved its own video.Wicked speed and effortless style"The Smuggler is my pick at a bike that I will feel comfortable doing anything on. I know it will bring life to every minute of a long day in the saddle." - JohnUp, down, and all around good fun for John on the SmugglerIf you missed the original video, check it out below! Learn more about the Smuggler here.