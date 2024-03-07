Video: Wicked Speed & Effortless Style with John Richardson in Bellingham

Mar 7, 2024
by Transition Bikes  

A concerto of tactful style & effortless speed

John Richardson is known for day long missions connecting the dots of hiking, mtb and moto trail networks around Bellingham. We know we're in for a show when we can track John down for a video or photo shoot because of his tactful style & effortless speed.

This riding segment is from our 'Search For the Smuggler' video, but we thought it deserved its own video.

photo

Wicked speed and effortless style

photo

"The Smuggler is my pick at a bike that I will feel comfortable doing anything on. I know it will bring life to every minute of a long day in the saddle." - John

photo

Up, down, and all around good fun for John on the Smuggler

If you missed the original video, check it out below! Learn more about the Smuggler here.



Posted In:
Videos Transition


Author Info:
TransitionBikeCompany avatar

Member since Feb 17, 2009
137 articles
Report
