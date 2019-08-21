Video: Wide Open in Morgins with Neko Mulally

Aug 21, 2019
by ShapeRideShoot  

bigquotesThe turns in Morgins look amazing on Instagram, we need to shoot there!Neko Mulally

This is the first thing Neko said when I met him in the World Cup pits at Leogang. The thought of having a guy with his speed riding the tracks that you work on all season was an opportunity not to be missed. I mean, let's be honest... It's what a filmer's dreams are made of.

Sitting quietly on the Swiss side of the Portes du Soleil, Morgins has long been the underdog of the area just waiting to be found. With a few tweaks here and there to the trails and a great team working on the maintenance, this year has been the best so far and filming with racers like Neko comes second to none.








Video and words by Shaperideshoot
Photos by Kifcat

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Neko is such a rad dude, he's alright on the bike as well.
  • + 2
 Nice work! This makes me want to go and ride in Morgins right now!!
  • + 1
 Now I watch my videos from Morgins with contempt. Thanks Neko.
  • + 1
 Whoa that's impressive!

