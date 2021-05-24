Video: Wil White Claims Unofficial Mountain Bike High Jump Record

May 24, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Wil White has claimed the unofficial mountain bike high jump world records at the Fireride Festival in Mexico.

Fireride posted on social media that both Wil White and Dylan Stark reached a height of 5.8 meters (19 feet), however Wil claims that his jump was actually 26 feet above the takeoff (7.92 metres) and 40 feet (12.19 meters) above the ground.

bigquotesWorld record broken! Over 26ft above the takeoff, 40 feet off the ground! Highest jump on a bike! So stoked.Wil White

The current Guinness World Record for high jump on a mountain bike belongs to Daryl Brown, who reached a height of 7.69 metres from the take off at the NEC Arena in 2016. That record will remain in the Guinness World Records because Wil's unofficial jump hasn't been verified by a third party like Daryl's. Daryl also had to follow a number of Guinness rules, such as only having two attempts at each height.

Official World Record or not, from the videos we have seen on social media it looks like a pretty wild time from Wil and Dylan either way. We'll keep our eyes peeled for any official attempts in the near future.


bigquotesDylan stark & Wil White unofficial broke the high jump world record with a height of 5.8 meters.

bigquotesMexico high air world record at 69 feet and 420 inches today.


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Stark Wil White


