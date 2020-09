Jason Brill is a successful downhill racer and freerider, who happens to work as a doctor while he’s not riding. In 2019 and 2020, Dr. Brill took to various zones around the west to find new lines and get deep into the gnar.Newly-licensed in Sports Medicine, Dr. “Downhill” Brill works in a practice outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. We caught up with him to see what it’s like being a doctor in a mountain bike hub.